Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 29, 2022

Tuesday's tarot card reading for March 29, 2022 is here with predictions for each zodiac sign. The numerology of the day brings attention to our relationships and how helpful we are when needed.

We are at a place where balance, harmony, and choices arise and require us to pay attention. The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Pisces which is symbolized by two fish.

Tuesday's numerology is a 2, the Harmonizer, and this is about stability and not rocking the boat for silly things that can resolve themselves.

In tarot, the number 2 is often associated with decisions, typically indicating indecisiveness.

Are you feeling like you don't know what you want to do today?

Then, read on to check out what the tarot cards have in store with you, based on your zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

A delayed message can come to you, and there can be some missing information.

If you feel like some questions need to be asked to gather more facts, don't be afraid to speak your mind.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You have a lot to offer, but on-the-job training may be required.

This week, you might be giving up some of your fun time with friends to do what you need to do to get to a new level in your career.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

An intelligent idea can come to you unexpectedly, and this is the start of giving birth to a new dream or vision for your life.

You won't want to miss out on this amazing journey, so prepare yourself to work hard and achieve your dreams.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

You pay attention to the details and see things for what they are.

When you see a red flag this week, you're not going to miss it this time around. Instead, you'll be ready to call it out for what it is.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

A negative person exits your life.

At first, rejection can sting and feel painful, but soon you'll be thankful that the work was done for you and you didn't have to do anything at all to separate yourself from a friend who was not helpful to you at this time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You are strong, brave, and resilient. You are learning to lead with courage and not let fear bring you down.

You are growing more mature and capable of meeting life on its own terms and landing on your feet.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Worry will not help but only make you feel less and less in control of your life.

Don't procrastinate when you see an opportunity to do the right thing, don't procrastinate. Take action.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You may want to quit and give up, but now isn't the time to let go of hope.

Hold on tightly because you're so close to the finish line and getting what you want out of this journey.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

The creativity and inspiration you once felt may feel like it's left you hanging.

However, you're catching up with some amazingly soulful inner work. When you need to be artistic, the muse will appear.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

You are ready to make a significant financial decision.

Where you were once indecisive and felt stuck, a change can help you to find the solution you once thought was not there. But, now it's plain as day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

People can be hard to understand at times.

You may not appreciate how someone always seems to bring in a level of drama to the conversation, but they are in your life to teach you something you need to know. Be observant.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

It's time to celebrate. Hardships are finally moving past you, and it's time for you to appreciate what you have learned, gained, and even what you've lost.

Things are starting to improve, and life is about to take a turn for the better.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.