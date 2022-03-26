Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 27, 2022

Sunday's tarot card reading for March 27, 2022 is here with predictions for each zodiac sign. The numerology of the day brings attention to our relationships and how helpful we are when needed.

The date for Sunday equals a 9, the humanitarian in numerology. In the tarot, the number 9 is also associated with people, especially the types of problems we can create when acting selfishly or being chaotic and manipulative.

The Moon will spend the day in Aquarius, the zodiac signs associated with networking and spending time with friends without becoming overly ensnared by the need to people-please.

Combined there's lots of symbolism to the day. We may observe things about others that we do not like, but we don't have to get involved.

The overarching message looking at the tarot, numerology and astrology is that we can choose to help or to walk away.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

The future is uncertain, and you cannot predict what events could take place. So it's a good idea to have a plan b in place if the unexpected should come and derail plans you've made for the day.

Bad weather, a person not feeling well, or disinterest could all factor in making the day tougher than you had anticipated.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You have a fork in the road set before you, and when there are options and more options ahead of you, it's always best to map out each potential scenario.

See which is better for you now and in the long run.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

A lightbulb moment can happen anywhere. You could be washing your hair or chatting with a friend when a spark of innovation strikes you like a lightning bolt from the sky.

Today, keep a pen and paper handy and when genius hits, be sure to write your idea down.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

You have huge hopes and dreams, but it's good to be careful about the future.

Keep envisioning your success and growth, but always remember that the hard work in life will get you there.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

You have been reflecting and conserving your energy, but it's time to stop sitting and waiting for something to happen.

The miracle of your life is one that you will do for others, and not only for yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Someone has a vital thing to tell you, and it may not arrive at the right time.

Your ability to stop and listen can become the basis for your success in person with others or in silence when you're home deep in thought. The key is to capture all you are hoping to achieve.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

A lot has happened, and that means change with all things in life.

It's not easy to remain optimistic in the face of adversity through friends, family, and a significant other. However, when it feels too much, it may be time to keep your opinion to yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Being the 'bad guy' is never easy.

Today, you may need to state the facts of a situation that you wish could remain private and to yourself. Although it's not easy to do, owning your story is the key to your success.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

Share what you know with others. You have so much wisdom to give. You may have a friend who needs some advice from you that's both timely and sound.

You'll temper it to be well received and not hurtful during a time of need.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

It's time to play and to enjoy the fruits of your labor.

You've worked so hard to get to where you are today. It's time for you to share your happiness with friends and the people who love you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Your thoughts and feelings are yours to own.

You may not always know why certain things come up inside you, but they help you see your need in a new light. So it's always good to pay attention.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.