Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 26, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Saturday, March 26, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Saturday is a day of rest, but that doesn't mean you have to go it alone.

The Moon enters the detached energy of Aquarius which means it's a great day for sharing your life with others but not carrying unmet expectations into the mix.

The numerology of Saturday will arrive carrying the energy of an 8, the powerhouse.

What is so wonderful about 8 energy is that it takes the most difficult things you've ever experienced and turns them into opportunities and goldmines.

Which is great news and resonates with the tarot card of our day.

When the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, we focus our attention on the Star tarot card.

The Star tarot card is about sharing your wisdom with others in a way that's life-giving for them, but not draining for you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

The Eight of Cups is about running from trouble, but the reality is that you cannot hide from life.

There are good times and sad moments in everyone's lifetime. Because you're a fighter, take this as a chance to see how well you can do when adversity hits.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

The Queen of Swords reversed relates toward influences you've allowed into your life.

You are listening to the crowd and developing a mentality that does not allow you to remain impartial.

You have to remain open-minded, of course, but Taurus, think for yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

When the Judgement tarot card comes up in a daily reading you are asked to be fair and impartial.

It's easy to think poorly of someone when you don't know what it's like to be in their situation.

Although you may never walk a mile in the other person's shoes, empathy and compassion go a long way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You are your best advocate, Cancer, and you have to stand up for yourself when you feel like your talents aren't being recognized. It's OK to toot your own horn and to humblebrag when needed.

You don't want someone to bypass you because you stood like a wallflower in silence. Be vocal. Someone really does want to know that this is your talent and where you shine.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Everyone falls into a rut at times, and you may have gotten lazy when it comes to pursuing your goals and dreams.

Today is a new day, Leo. You can start all over again. It all begins with a decision to be your best self one decision at a time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Are you giving up your power? You may be trying too hard to people-please. You know better than that.

Sacrificing who you are for others never works out. Be yourself, Virgo. This is how you attract the right people into your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

The past can feel so important when you are at the brink of a fresh start. You are afraid of starting over again because the future is so uncertain. The thing is that this will pass, Libra.

Soon you'll find this journey to be so exciting to you. So, let go of the need to hold on so tightly to what you used to know. It's all going to work out.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Don't push things that seem to resist change.

You may be trying too hard and forcing an issue when you need to let go and watch to see how things happen on their own.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

You are dealing with a person who does not see things the same way that you do.

You may think you can change their point of view, but it's futile. Spend that energy working on things that will make you happy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Your instincts, beliefs, and intuition are so important, so when you cut it off by dismissing the way you feel, you're leading yourself down a path you won't want to go.

Don't miss out on the amazing way your heart speaks to you and guides your path. You will be pleasantly surprised by what you discover each day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Are you waiting for confirmation or an important message from a friend? Sequential numbers and repeated things can be a tap on your shoulder from the universe.

Today, you will get word from a person whom you need to listen to, and the timing will be perfect.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

The troubles of your past will start to fade as if they never happened.

You'll experience the amazing joy that comes from a fresh start when life takes a turn for the better.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.