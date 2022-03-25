Love Horoscope For Saturday, March 26, 2022

Photo: by Valerie Elash on Unsplash
For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 26, 2022.
Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Aries
Life takes a turn in a new direction. Aries, your warrior spirit learns a valuable lesson about love today.
Things that you once thought you needed to know may be less important to you, and the little things that mattered less become invaluable.
Taurus
Taurus, you are larger than life right now. Someone has taken notice of your character and integrity, and they find these traits attractive.
You may have a budding secret crush developing at work and may find out who it is soon.
Gemini
Hopes about love that may have felt dashed in the past are now starting to resurface once again.
A person who you lost touch with may come back around igniting the passion that you felt back then.
Cancer
Your relationship breaks a new level and you get to know someone more intimately.
Someone's past may appear to be a dark blot in your present moment together.
Disclosures can be hard to hear, but it's a good sign when a person shows their ability to trust and be transparent.
Leo
Your love life blossoms. A conversation about the future may get you excited about what could be with someone special.
Perhaps wedding bells will ring in the next few months or a person you have been dating could ask to be exclusive.
Virgo
Things can change without warning and throw off your expected schedule.
This can be a happy surprise to your day where you can try new things and be spontaneous with your love. If the door to an adventure opens for you, Virgo, walk through it.
Libra
Your opinion uplifts others. Words flow easily and can inspire you to express your heartfelt sentiments.
You are poetic and insightful bringing positive energy to a person who appreciates what you say.
Scorpio
You are a catalyst of change and someone who brings things to a place of stability.
You see things for what they are and can be helpful to your partner in a way that they need. Your supportive energy goes a lot way, and makes it hard to imagine life without you in it.
Sagittarius
It's a wonderful day for a drive in the car to see the sights and check out your local scenes.
You can easily become caught up in the fun of your day by living in the moment and accepting life on its own terms.
Capricorn
A gift can come to you from a secret admirer or someone who loves to help you when you are in need.
Good luck and amazing things come your way. Let your heart be encouraged without worrying if something bad is just around the corner.
Aquarius
Your best life is about to begin, and part of the reason why is that you have decided to love yourself in a way that you've always hoped someone would care for you.
This one choice can be the ultimate liberation from anything that you ever were hurt from in the past.
Pisces
You learn from experience so if your last relationship ended poorly, the lessons of what happened are there for you to grow from.
You aren't the same person now, so even if you can't go back to the past to change a decision, you'll avoid the same problems later because you'll see them coming.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.