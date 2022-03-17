Love Horoscope For Friday, March 18, 2022

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 18, 2022.

We tend to have a lot of details when it comes to love. Holding grudges, keeping the score is often too common in relationships that typically don't work out in the long run.

So, during this Full Moon that takes place in Virgo on Friday perhaps it's time to wipe the slate clean and allow some fresh perspective to come in,

The Moon speaking to the Sun invites us to see our egos in a way that we often disregard.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Aries

What are your illusions about love, Aries? There are things that you've held dear to your heart when it comes to romance and relationships, but these ideas hold you back from finding what your heart really needs.

So, as the universe peels back the layers of deceit in your way of thinking, be open to the truth so that you get what you genuinely want from another person,

Taurus

What have you felt needed to change, and how has this affected your friendships? At the core of lasting relationships is a root of good company that holds things in place when times get rough.

You might know where you need to work on yourself the most. So, today, when you feel that you have a flaw, rather than wait for it to be called out by someone else, admit it and begin the healing that needs to start.

Gemini

How's your ego, Gemini? You might have been bruised in the love department recently, but this is not a reason to get out of the game altogether.

You have a fantastic future when it comes to romance and love. So, why let one mishap determine your love life? It's best to get back out in the world. Go out and enjoy experiences for a while.

Cancer

Have you lost faith in love, Cancer? A heartbreak takes a while to heal, and when you think it's finally over, another memory resurfaces, causing you to see where you need to work within yourself the most.

You may not understand all that you have been going through, but with a little bit of soul-searching and time, you'll get to a place where you feel strong enough to love someone new, including yourself.

Leo

When you give so much of yourself and things do not work out the way you had anticipated, it can feel like your life is being drained from you in time, energy, and resources.

The past is the past, but this opens the door to a wiser and more intelligent future. You can rebuild, and you will get back all that you lost in this relationship in a way that you never dreamed of.

Virgo

Your taste and 'type' may change when it comes to who and what you find attractive.

What you used to think was adorable may no longer appeal to you. Your preferences in personality type may startle you a bit, but maybe this is a change in the right direction as your heart can open the door to new and exciting things in the love department now.

Libra

The obstacles that kept you from having an enjoyable and fun social life are no longer a problem, and now your schedule may start to open up a bit more and give you room to do things you've been thinking about but not had time to experience.

A new day is here, and for you, Libra, this could be an entirely fresh love life and an exciting adventure with a lover who you meet because you took a risk and started to put yourself out there once again.

Scorpio

You're just not in the same old flirting mood you used to be in, and in part, you've matured when it comes to knowing what you want in love. You're looking for something more grounded and permanent.

The allure of hookups and meeting someone for fun is no longer what connects to your heart. You're ready to do something more with your love and your romantic life.

Sagittarius

Capricorn

A lie or someone's misleading will come to the surface, and you, Capricorn, knew the problem was there all along. But it will feel nice to have someone admit that they were hiding from you finally.

They may not like that you see behind their façade, but the truth always comes back to the light.

Aquarius

Love takes you down new paths and alters your world forever.

What you value and what you need start to shift in a different direction. You aren't the same person you used to be years ago. You have changed, and so have your values. You're ready to clean the slate and start all over again.

Pisces

You often give up pieces of yourself to love someone, but what if you could maintain your autonomy and still be with another wholly and purely?

Perhaps, not settling or adjusting your life to fit into theirs is the way to go. Instead, try to be yourself and see if the person you're with can handle how you shine.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.