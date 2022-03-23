Love Horoscope For Thursday, March 24, 2022

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 24, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Aries

Don't dwell on the past, even though it feels bigger than life right now. You're at that amazing place where things transition from light to dark.

So, follow the light at the end of the tunnel where healing comes to your heart and you're able to move forward with the ability to love in a new way.

Taurus

Friendships change. You may not always be friends with someone and the ending can become a shock to you.

You need to accept that each person has a date with their destiny, and there are times when the role we play in their lives is done and it's time for everyone to move on.

Gemini

Be around people who value your time but also encourage you to be a better person.

Only a person who truly loves you will tell you the truth about who you are. So, when you hear it, be sure to listen.

Cancer

When the dream of love dies, it feels like a weight on your heart. But this vision was not all that you thought it would be.

And, now that the fog has lifted you can start to see things for what they are, and not as you had wished for them to be, but they never could become because they were not rooted in truth.

Leo

When someone finally tells you their secrets, at first it can be surprising, but then that secret starts to lose its siting and power.

You get to love your partner to their own self-forgiveness, and both of you get to see the miracle of love when you are willing to let someone grow through their life's journey.

Virgo

Love is such a big word, and yet you are ready to jump into things with the right person.

Be sure that the one you select to share your life with understands how much of your heart you wear on your sleeve.

Libra

Love grows in the little things. You have to nurture your relationship a little each day. Try not to allow yourself to become overly familiar with your partner.

Keep things fresh and exciting, and that may also include the need for distance from time to time.

Scorpio

When the passion fades what is left?

There are beautiful traits and memories to share with one another, and even if you feel like the spark has died, it's always good to remember you have the power to bring it back when you try.

Sagittarius

Make your love life something that's like a storybook. Find comfort in what's predictable and easy to follow.

There's so much beauty in the simplicity of good love., and you'll want to cherish this in your own life too.

Capricorn

Sometimes the wrong message comes out at the right time. A sense of humor and something funny can have you laughing and enjoying your time out with a date.

You may find that you fall for someone with a sense of humor and an easy way about them because of their smile.

Aquarius

Money can easily be overspent today and become the source of tension between you and your partner.

Be sure that when you make purchases, you're buying things you need, and not just what you want.

Pisces

Do something that makes you feel good inside, Pisces. You're a beautiful soul who needs time to discover yourself once again.

When you feel lost or need someone to talk to, your friends who love you will be there to hold your hand.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.