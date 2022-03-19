Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 20, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Sunday, March 20, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The potential to tap into your psychic energy is available to you on Sunday.

The day's numerology is an 11, the Intuitive, and the Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Libra entering Scorpio which is the sign that rules secrets, and even death.

We regain a sense of balance at the turn of Pisces season and the Sun enters a new zodiac sign.

Aries is the start of the new astrological year, and so we move forward with a burning desire to take on fresh terrain and new adventures.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

When you have your sight's on a goal, Aries, you tend to take the bull by the horn and go for the gusto.

But, sometimes, it's also important to tend to your inner life and physical needs. So, take care of yourself, and don't push too hard unless you need to.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Strength

You have a lot of inner strength, and you will find that as you do what you need to for your situation, the energy and resources are there.

Things happen for a reason, no matter what season of life you find yourself in.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

You have big dreams, hopes, and ambitions, Gemini. So, when you find yourself imagining the future, don't worry that you won't be able to see things happen the way you envision them.

You will find that you can accomplish everything you're after and more.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

The universe will always make sure you have what you need.

You may still go through a little bit of a struggle, but when the timing is right, all the pieces fall into place, and things happen exactly the way they ought to.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Work is something that takes a bit of your time. So, when you feel unhappy or dissatisfied, it means a lot.

You need to acknowledge your feelings and decide if this type of work is not right for you and whether or not it's time for a change.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Friends are so precious, Virgo. So, it's so healing when you meet someone who comes alongside you and shows you how to be stronger, more resilient, and acknowledges your pain.

You have found an excellent ally in the world, a friend that you can lean on during good times and bad times — a rare thing!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Someone is not telling you everything you need or want to hear. And, there can be fear behind why they have decided to hold back their thoughts and feelings.

So, when you sense a lack of information, perhaps lovingly ask why to see what happens next.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

What is hidden always comes to light, and you may find it difficult to avoid seeing the truth, even if it's ugly.

The Seven of Swords is one of scandal and betrayal that cuts to the heart of your world. So be brave, Scorpio, because everything that happens is for a reason.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

No one likes a bully, Sagittarius, and when you sense someone is taking advantage of you, it burns you in the wrong way.

You are ready to give this individual a piece of your mind, and you might not hold back telling the truth about the way you feel and the impact someone's rudeness has had on you this week.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

There are problems that creep up, and they have a financial impact. You are not in a position for any additional stress related to bills or money problems.

So, it's essential to be careful, Capricorn, especially if you feel that you need to save a little bit or that things are tight.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

You've finally gotten over a sense that someone has stabbed you in the back.

You may never forget how hurt you felt when it happened, but things are slowly changing. You're regaining your strength and feeling more like yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Open up from the heart. You're a natural storyteller that shines a light on a topic of interest.

Your life's story is so important. It's essential for you to share what you have experienced and let others know that you don't mind hearing their story.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.