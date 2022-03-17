3 Zodiac Signs Whose Soulmate Wants Commitment During Moon In Libra On March 18 - 20, 2022

The moon in Libra arrives on March 18, 2022 at 7:24 AM EST, and all things in our lives finally become orderly and balanced. In love, we can expect a reckoning for certain zodiac signs where that soulmate kind of love is about to become a contract.

For those who have wanted and waited for a statement of exclusivity within their love relationship, now is the time. Moon in Libra brings engagements, marriages, and the security of commitment — and finally with the right person: your soulmate.

If you have been wondering whether the time is right to become exclusive, then feel free to explore this option, as Moon in Libra is there to assist you. But it's not only about exclusivity and commitment — it's about relaxing into your relationship with that certain special person, without the fear of all that external 'noise.'

If your relationship has gone past the point where you feel you can tolerate the openness and lack of direction, then you are in luck with Moon in Libra, because closing ranks and becoming committed is what this transit is all about. Hunkering down and figuring things out.

This is where the truth comes out in relationships, as well. This is where some of us find out if we're cut out for commitment; we may think we are, but many of us are not up for the challenge. And the person you are currently with may not be your actual soulmate. If that's the case, then why bother?

But for many of us, commitment and an exclusive relationship is what so many of us want in our love lives — and since we'll be given the chance — we might as well go for the experience.

The three zodiac signs who will finally get a chance at a committed relationship with their soulmate during the Moon in Libra on March 18 to 20, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There was a point in your life when you simply didn't believe in exclusivity. It just didn't make sense to you, and even though it seemed to be a good idea, it hit you as an ideal, and you're not an idealist by any stretch of the mind. During Moon in Libra, you'll be impressed with the idea that maybe, just maybe, you could reach that ideal in your own relationship, as it sure does seem like a good idea after all.

Being that you are partnered up right now, you are starting to feel like the person you're with may just be your soulmate, and so, if your hunch is true, you might as well get that puppy signed, sealed and delivered, in terms of commitment.

Trust your instincts on this one, Taurus. Being in an exclusive relationship is the way to go!

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The idea of being in a solid, committed relationship is the only possible option for you, as you are not here to waste your time — or play the field.

You're not interested in multiple lovers, nor are you anywhere near being interested in being cheated on, lied to, or just plain disrespected, and that's what usually happens when a relationship is not made into an exclusive one.

At least, in your book, that is. You are one zillion percent down with putting a ring on it, and it's not that you need the ring, but you DO need the commitment, and that is what you will get, thankfully, during Moon in Libra.

The truth is, you won't do it any other way. So, expect to put your soulmate to the test during this transit. Let's see if they really are in it to win it ... or not.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Here's where things get wonky ... you aren't the kind to easily commit. You're still not sure if monogamy is your thing, but if there's one fact that is prominent in your life, it's that you will not settle for a partner who is not faithful to you. So, you live a double-standard life.

Libras demand loyalty and monogamy from your partner, but you like to keep things open-ended, you know, just in case.

That is, of course, the most selfish thing you could do, but being selfish is sort of your thing. During Moon in Libra, you'll be asked to commit, and there's a good chance you'll consent to it.

You will consent because you are too afraid to lose this person, who you know deep down is your soulmate. And while you don't always stand behind your words, maybe you should.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.