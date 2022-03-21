3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Great Horoscope On March 22, 2022

Another active day is in store on March 22, 2022, bringing good energy to 3 zodiac signs who have a great horoscope.

Tuesday's astrology forecast pushes us all to remain in touch with our deepest desires and to push through any restrictions or obstacles that try to get in our way.

With the Moon moving into Sagittarius, each of us is gifted with determination but also a desire to take part in a quest for truth.

Some people will try to stand in your way of being happy simply because they are not, but often there are other factors at play.

Today brings you face to face with some of the reasons you have felt so constrained in following your heart or making changes.

You see how others have been trying to manipulate you — your own conditioning from your family upbringing has affected your sense of worthiness. For these reasons, there is a truth coming out today.

There is a difference between someone staying in a relationship with you because they know that you are their person versus them, being afraid of starting over or of the opinions of others. The same is true for you as well, though.

Today, you may find yourself pushing against anything that does not resonate as absolutely and complete truth.

You will accept what you thought was real is not. You won't mind disturbing the peaceful waters of your soul if it leads you to greater happiness and the fulfillment of your higher self.

Embrace your own truth and don't care what others think or how your feelings affect them.

Everyone is responsible for their own happiness, including you, so it is time you started acting like it.

And for these 3 zodiac signs, whose horoscope is great on March 22, 2022, there are lots of reasons why.

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As a Pisces, you often feel disconnected from yourself if you are not creating something. It does not matter if this is art, a piece of writing, or something in your career.

That aspect of creation fuels you as it taps into that surplus of inspiration that you are known for. Today the Moon connects with Neptune in your zodiac sign giving you the desire to create time and space to do just that.

You always need a bit of time after your birthday season to reflect and see what it all meant for you. More than other zodiac signs, you tend to do a lot of reflective work around your own personal new year that is represented by your birthday.

Today is an opportunity to take a break from the monotonous doing in life and instead spend your time fulfilling and creative. By doing this, you will unconsciously process and reflect on everything that has happened in the past month.

This is how your realization of truth will come. You do not need to push, but instead, just create space for them to come to the surface.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

With the Moon in your zodiac sign all day, it is a chance to tap into your emotional side. This is a part of you that you haven't given much voice to over recent months as there was a focus on career and other life matters.

But now it seems like your heart is calling you home. It is time to listen. Your heart represents the part of you that is yours, apart from the reactions or opinions of others, apart even from any fears you might have. It is your truth.

Today allows you to reconnect with the part of you that makes all the difference when you are thinking about what you want from life and any changes that would need to take place to make it happen. Part of the growth of what you have been moving through is a greater life and work balance.

Whether that means changing jobs, relationships, or even shifting your priorities or availability. A big part of your feeling happy and fulfilled is making sure that you spend the time with those who make you feel that way.

This can come at the expense of what others think or what they want for you, but it comes down to what you need for your life. Today that compass guiding you back to yourself is turned on so that you can find your way to a life that feels like the one you want to live.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

As the Sun begins its journey into your zodiac sign, you are being guided to return to your authentic self. Today's astrology supports you in remembering a long-lost dream or even believing about how your life would turn out. This will contrast any reality that you have been living. Instead of feeling frustrated, it will inspire you to start acting.

There will be a connection between the Sun and Moon today that will enable you to see what feels out of balance or just not how you want it to be. This will particularly be felt in your personal relationship or home setting.

The Sagittarius Moon will help you look for a deeper truth behind your feelings today. This allows you to get to the bottom of how and why you are dissatisfied. It is not enough to just acknowledge your feelings but to change them, you need to find the underlying cause of why they are there in the first place.

Mars is your ruling planet. Even though it is in Aquarius, there will be a divine interlude between it and Uranus, the planet of unexpected change.

This will help you focus on your own needs and wants apart from the pressures that others may put on you. Use this to your benefit and make sure this next chapter of your life and solely written by you.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.