Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For March 21 - 27, 2022

Hello and welcome to your weekly horoscope for March 21 to 27, 2022 for each and every one of the zodiac signs.

We are working our way right into the heart of Aries season while kissing good ol' Pisces goodbye. We have many troubling transits to deal with and some truly inspiring ones at hand.

All in all, the week looks like it will require some finessing; whatever causes us trouble is easily fixed. Whatever brings us joy will also bring us gratitude. It's all about attitude adjustment; we can love it all if we can roll with it.

The major players this week are: Aries Sun, Moon in Scorpio, Moon in Sagittarius, Sun trine Moon, Half Moon in Capricorn, and Mercury sextile Pluto.

With these guys at-bat, we can expect a heck of a game to come. And watch out for that silly old Mercury sextile Pluto transit, as its main interest is in setting our day on fire, but that won't happen until March 26. You've been warned.

The week has its ups and downs. Some of us will experience bliss, while others will be in the dumps for a couple of days. Hey, it's Spring. We've only just begun to ascend into the sunshine. As they say, "You got this."

Each zodiac sign's horoscope for the week of March 21 to 27, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Expect a difference of opinion to spiral out of control during the week, Aries. This will take place between you and a friend; an argument will ensue, and it will make the both of you feel very sad.

Neither of you wants the friendship to hurt, but bad blood will be spilled, and certain things will be said that may not be said.

Watch your words this week, Aries. Weigh them before you speak.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You'll be spending the majority of this week in your head, alone. You might be surrounded by loving people, but you'd rather just keep to yourself.

While you are usually the life of the party, you'd prefer to keep it all quiet and peaceful during this week. You may also be on a personal, spiritual journey during this time. May you find what you've been seeking.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If there is one thing that will surprise you during this week, it's how you can handle yourself under duress. This week brings out your equipoise; you will not be able to be deterred.

If there is trouble, you'll handle it. If there is strife, you'll deal with it.

What will be noticeable is your amazing cool, calm demeanor. Others will notice it, and they will take strength from your example.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week could be one of extreme pleasure-seeking, Cancer. Life is good for you this week, but there will be over-indulging and gluttonous behavior.

You figure that you never really let go and let yourself live unabashedly, so why not just go for it this week?

This week could also symbolize the last meal before going on a major diet and lifestyle change.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Here's the week where you compare everyone you know to your family members. Yes, that sounds odd, but think of it this way: you meet someone, and they remind you of your mother.

Whether that's a good or a bad thing is up to you, but that's how your reaction to everyone is this week. "You remind me of my brother." If you like your brother, they're in luck. But if you don't, then another one bites the dust.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you need is some solid sleep, and this week is not about to give you what you want. If you don't get some sleep, you're going to go batty, and it's already starting.

You will find yourself snapping at the people you love and going completely blank when faced with an important decision.

There is something deeper going on here, however, and it will start to show up in your dreams ... that is, if you can get enough sleep to actually make room for dreaming.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This week brings you a new kind of defensiveness. You did something ... wrong. To someone. But because you won't admit that you're wrong, you take pride in your actions, and you'll be defending yourself.

You'll look like a prize fool because whatever you did that was wrong was practically terrible, and the fingers are pointed your way.

There's no way out of this one, Libra, so you might as well say you're sorry — it will make things better.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week makes you the hero of your own story. You do the right thing this week, and everyone knows it. Whatever you get yourself into is a good thing, benefiting others.

You will be greatly appreciated this week, and you'll feel happy about it.

Finally, someone gets you and your purpose. You've been so misjudged in the past that being appreciated will come as a warm, welcome surprise.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Happy days are here at last. Well, for the week, at least. While all weeks should be as good as this one is for you, Sagittarius, they're not always this golden, so enjoy every single day of it as if it were your last.

Family issues will be resolved, and friendships will be number one on your list. Expect happy times, dinner engagements, and fun with the people you love the most.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Bad news comes this week in the form of a verdict. Sorry, but things didn't pan out as you wished them to. This is the week you get legal news; it's not tragic, but it is inconvenient.

You will feel oppressed and maligned during this week as you feel you didn't get a fair deal on this decision/verdict. Stay strong, Capricorn. Rock bottom is a place that tells us the only way to go from there is up.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Everyone's got their eyes on you this week because you're about to unleash something you've been working on for a while.

Whether it's a creative endeavor or a financial plan, this week works like a magic charm for you.

You'll walk through this week like a superstar with all the transits in place. You shine, and everyone can't help but notice.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

There is nothing particularly notable about this week for you, Pisces, other than that you'll be working your tush off.

The entire week will be dedicated to toil and effort. And, you love it.

Work doesn't turn you off. In fact, it inspires you. Knowing you can do a good job really makes you happy. This feeling will follow you all through the week, leaving you content, satisfied, and filled with self-esteem by the week's end.

