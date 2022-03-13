Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 14, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Monday, March 14, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

You are so romantic at times that you can lose sight of time and all the things that you need to do throughout the day.

It's so easy for you to get lost in the moment, but the King of Cups, reversed is wanting you to keep both of your feet on the ground even if your head is in the clouds because you're falling in love.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

Not every single thing you go through in life should command your loyalty. The Chariot, reversed is a tarot card letting you know that it's OK to let go of what you once thought you wanted to keep.

People outgrow things, and your life isn't always going to remain the same. You may have changed, and with that, so does your perspective and decisions.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Are you limited by things that you cannot control? Of course, we all have obstacles in our path, but what matters most is how we respond to them.

The Six of Swords is about facing your situation head-on. You are in a position to live your life fearlessly. So, release the need to worry and be bold with all that you have in your heart.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

A problem you face may not manifest as tough as you thought it would. The reversed Tower tarot card can indicate a blessing where you are relieved of a situation that had you feeling overwhelmed and unempowered.

You may have been headed for trouble, but something good happened and moved you out of harm's way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Value yourself, Leo. The Nine of Pentacles is about value, and when in reverse, your life can become full of self-doubt and feelings of inadequacy.

But, this is normal for everyone. You are learning to explore parts of your character and personality that require attention and work. So, when. you spot a fatal flaw, don't automatically believe there's nothing you can do to get better. You can, and you will.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Take a walk back down memory lane, Virgo. Pull out old photo albums and reminisce. The past, especially memories from back in the day when you were just a child are all important moments to recall.

The Six of Cups tarot card encourages you to remember the joy of dreaming about yesterday and to let yourself backtrack for a little while.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

When you have a decision you need to make, you would prefer the path to be clear, almost as if you had a straight line from Point A to Point B. But, for now, things are confusing, and knowing what you ought to do (or when) may not be so simple.

The Two of Swords in the reversed position is a reminder that you have to take your time when making choices. You might be better doing a pros and cons to help you find what will work best for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Star

The spiritual realm can help you to see all that you need to know right now, but everything you discover is not just for you to use, you're meant to share your wisdom and extend it to others.

You are being prepared as a vessel to outpour your message of light and love with the world. You are a helper who will give blessings to many.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Are you feeling down and out? The Nine of Swords can be a sign that you're happiness is not complete right now.

You need some sort of encouragement in your life, and this type of joy you are searching for only comes from within.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

The Magician in reverse is about having the knowledge but not being able to put everything together to make what you want happen.

There are moments of confusion that can be anticipated. When you feel uncertain, take a step back and give yourself some time to see if distance provides more insight into your situation so you can return back to productivity.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

You can plan, make a schedule, and hope that your life will go in a certain way, then a monkey wrench can be tossed into your day throwing the entire rhythm off course.

The reversed, Wheel of Fortune is letting you know that it's best to be flexible today. There can be a few times when matters are out of your hands, and the best you can do is go with the flow.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

With so many things going on, the Four of Swords, reversed says that you have to also remember to relax and not push yourself beyond what is reasonable.

No one will benefit from you being exhausted or feeling like you have no more energy to give. So, take time to sleep, and to eat, and do not feel guilty for putting yourself first.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.