Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 13, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Sunday, March 13, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Moon enters Leo, the zodiac sign that rules the Sun tarot card. The Sun tarot card encourages us to remain positive and optimistic because good things are coming our way.

The day's numerology is a life path 4, the manager. So, one way we can make the most of our time this Sunday is to manage our time, resources, and relationships wisely.



Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Is it time to release yourself from taking on more responsibilities? The meaning of a reversed Emperor can indicate your need to let go of control in an area of your life.

Perhaps you've said yes to a project you really don't want to do. How do you feel about it? And is there a way to step out and let someone else take the lead?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

There's no denying that money is important, but it's not all. The reversed Ten of Pentacles is a sign denoting a need to reset your priorities.

Where are you placing your values? And how is that directing your time and attention?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Are you being tempted by something or someone?

The Devil tarot card is often one that comes up when you are faced with a choice, and one of the paths isn't best for you. You may need to reconsider your overall needs and ask yourself does what you want fit in with the rest of your plans?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Are you losing touch with your intuition? Sometimes the noise of life can mute your inner voice.

The Empress, reversed may be a sign that you need to listen with your heart more often. What can you do to reconnect with yourself once again?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Have things been emotional lately? The Ten of Cups, reversed often arises when you are at the end of a difficult journey and many tears have been shed.

But, the ending is coming and you will only be shedding happy tears soon.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

It's time to step out of your ordinary routine and see the world for what it is.

There's a time for introspection and to be quietly pensive, but when you receive the Seven of Pentacles, reversed, you are being invited to get social and to reenter the world again on a higher level. Are you ready?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Are you thinking too much? Perhaps worry has taken root and your problems seem greater than you can handle.

With Temperance, reversed, it's time to let go of what you cannot control and realize life has a purpose for everyone and every single thing you face in your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Are you open or closed to feedback? The Queen of Swords is about getting information from others that are both useful and kind.

You may not like what you're hearing right now, but the people in your life speak to you to help you see things you're blind to. Are you going to listen or choose to ignore their input?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

It's OK to feel lonely at times. The High Priestess, reversed may mean that you feel detached from your female friends and relationships.

Perhaps you are going through a birthing period and a part of you needs to reassess how you want to live your life. Is there anything you'd like to change? What needs to grow?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Is someone trying to pull a fast one on you? The Seven of Swords is a cunning tarot card that reveals when you are dealing with deceit in your life.

You might want to be a little cautious today just in case something is wrong and things are flying under the radar so much so you don't notice.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

A breakup can be difficult to get over. You might not know how to process the pain you face when someone does you wrong.

The person who did not follow through on their loyalty carries the lion's share of the blame. So, when the Three of Swords, reversed comes up, it's OK to feel sad or to remember times you were disappointed. You're ready to heal.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Are you holding off on doing what you want because you think that someone is going to help care for you?

The Hanged Man is about taking back your power. You don't need to let others dictate your time or decision-making. It's important for you to follow your own path, even if it means going it alone.

