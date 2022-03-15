Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 16, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Wednesday, March 16, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We are just days away from the Full Moon in Virgo, and wow, what a time to be alive, isn't it?

This Full Moon in Virgo will take place on the last degrees of the cleanest zodiac sign in astrology. She's known to be tidy, neat, and nit-picky, so if you're tending to the details in an area of your life, lucky you. This is going to be a time when your mind is sharp and your drive is strong.

The Moon enters Virgo on Wednesday when the day's numerology is a 7, the spiritual. So, break bread and make peace with the past.

Prepare your personal tarots, crystals, and anything that needs a Moonbeam to clear away energy, and prepare your mind for the only Full Moon we will have in Virgo coming up this week just before the Spring Equinox arrives.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

The Two of Cups reversed is about life being turned on its head and you feel out of sorts as a result.

You may be dealing with an untimely breakup or the loss of a friendship, and needless to say, it's heart wrenching, but people are like seasons, Aries.

They come back around again. You never know what the future will bring. What matters is what you do with the time you have now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

The Hermit tarot card is about pulling back your energy and being quiet so you can think in silence long enough to hear your inner voice. It's not easy to do, but Taurus.

But, turn off the TV or log out of your social media accounts just long enough to allow the discomfort rises to the surface, then once you grow past it, you'll begin a journey that will bring you back to the core of who you are.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

There's a lot of creativity behind the Three of Cups, and when you receive this tarot card it's more about doing things with others that involve art, playfulness, and making things happen at work. Are you working on a project?

Do you have an idea you'd like to give birth to? You may be on to something, but it's too much for you to go alone. So, find a friend to partner with you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Life is moving at a fast pace, and the Eight of Wands is about grasping each moment as it comes.

You will not want to wait too long to jump back into the swing of things, especially if you've been through hardships and difficulty.

Don't look back anymore, Cancer. It's time to live in the moment and embrace the future.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

There are moments when it does not matter how courageous or how strong you are, but it matters more about your character and the way you treat others.

You might have leaned on superficial tools to get to a certain place in your life, but the Strength, reversed is saying to start digging deeper and see that you have so much more to give in this life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Timelines are unpredictable. You may have things all mapped out, but life happens, doesn't it?

The Ace of Wands, reversed is about being flexible, Virgo. You can want something, try to force it, but if it's not meant to be at that very moment, then throw your hands up in the air and let the Universe take the wheel. It's often better that way.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

You can be both smart and sassy at the same time, but there are people who need to know they can approach you for wisdom without feeling silly for doing so.

Humility is the lesson of the King of Swords, reversed tarot card. Be yourself, but also remember that kindness goes a long way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

A premature ending may be halted and now you are left waiting.

You may not know when things will start back up again so that you get to enjoy some sweet closure, but the beauty of knowing the end is around the corner is that you get to anticipate it — think of all that you have coming your way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

You are ready for some excitement and adventure, Sagittarius. The Four of Cups, reversed is saying that it's time to do things a bit differently.

You've allowed life and your routine to stagnant. Let fresh energy revive your spirit and return some zing back into your soul. Life is too short to be boring.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

You change. People change. You have been taking care of others, and it can leave little room for yourself.

The King of Cups, reversed is nudging you to be kind to yourself with self-care and lots of self-love.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Are you undecided about what you want to do next? It's not always about money but happiness and joy. You have to follow your dreams and do what makes the most sense for you.

When you get the Two of Pentacles, it's not an easy time or journey to walk, but the gains once you arrive at a place of peace for your purpose will be amazing.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Why second-guess yourself? The Judgement, reversed is about choosing to do things in a way that makes sense to you.

Who knows? you may be breaking a barrier by challenging the rules other people follow. You may be the one who paves a path that others only dared to dream they could open.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.