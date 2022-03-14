3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Stabbed In The Back By Friends During The Moon In Virgo, March 15 - 17, 2022

While the idea of being stabbed in the back by friends may not sound all that appealing, it also happens to be the last thing anyone wants to 'suddenly' find out about in their own lives.

We turn to friends for 'the good stuff.' We assume they are the people in our lives that we can trust, share secrets with, and know to be there if we need them.

So, when we get stabbed in the back by someone we've trusted with our whole heart and soul, we will feel both devastated and out of control.

Moon in Virgo is a great transit, but its greatness has to do with figuring things out, analyzing situations, and finding out truths...this transit brings with it insight, intuition, knowledge, and the way it works to our disadvantage is because sometimes we open the book of knowledge only to find out exactly the thing we didn't want to know.

That's knowledge for you; it doesn't discriminate. If you want to know something, you will end up knowing it. What you might not have asked for in your search for knowledge is just how disloyal some of your friends can be.

And so, you will find out during Moon in Virgo, because this is a revelatory transit, meaning, it will reveal who your enemies are, who has betrayed you, and who is presently about to stab you in the back...because they can.

Why these 3 zodiac signs get stabbed in the back by friends during the moon in Virgo, March 15 to 17, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Being backstabbed by people you've trusted is par for the course in your life, and so when you find out that there's yet another person who is up to no good, you aren't surprised. In fact, you are never surprised at this because this is typical human nature; and in your mind, people are trash.

You pick the members of your tribe and you trust in those people, and if one of those so-called friends dares to upset the balance by turning on you in vicious ways, then let them. It's their loss and you've never felt any way other than that.

You know exactly what your value is, and because Moon in Virgo may very well bring you yet another experience in being stabbed in the back by a friend, then you'll mourn their loss for a good five minutes, and then you'll move on. "Stab away, losers. You'll never get me down."

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Unlike the chill attitude of Taurus, you will take the backstabbing an entirely different way, as this is what's going to happen to you during Moon in Virgo. What hurts most is that you had no idea this person would ever go that far to hurt you, it's almost a laugh riot.

Let's see, you've given your entire world to this person; you've been more than generous with your money and time, and you were the one who held this person's hand when they were heartbroken.

In a way, you proved to that person that if there's anyone in the world who would help them out, it's you. And so, when they choose and go for the 'better' opportunity, you'll be shocked out of your skull by their meanness and insensitivity. You were and are the best person in their life, and now they've gone and blown it all away. Too bad for them.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Let's just say it out loud: You're an easy mark, Pisces, and if anyone is going to get the backstabbing, it's going to be you. And why? Because you're too giving and too trusting.

You naturally assume that if you're someone's champion, then they have to stick with you for a lifetime. I mean, who else gives as much as you do, Pisces?

Perhaps your fault lies in the idea that you are thinking too much about how good you are, what a great friend you are, and have not taken into consideration that the people you befriend are not as nice as you are.

You are proud to be such a sweetheart, and unfortunately, you give all your good stuff away to people who could easily chuck you out with the garbage. Tap into your self-esteem next time you choose a friend. Avoid the backstabbing, choose wisely.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.