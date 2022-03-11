Love Horoscope For Saturday, March 12, 2022

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 12, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Aries

Love takes a turn for the better, and with Venus finally breaking free from Mars, you are freer to love in a way that you want from your heart.

This time around, the rules that were traditionally followed by romantics may not make sense for how you want to love someone right now.

Taurus

Love always finds a way, and when you believe in your relationship's potential, it's amazing how your heart opens and miracles can happen.

A new opportunity comes to your love life. On the surface, what appeared to be difficult starts to work out, and it's a process of learning and growth for you and your partner.

Gemini

It's normal to feel sad at times when you tried so hard to make something work, but the pieces didn't fall into place naturally.

You're able to grow together as much as you did once apart but in a new way, perhaps as friends or potential lovers once the problems start to resolve.

Cancer

When you're madly in love, you may overexpress your emotions to someone.

Oversharing how you feel can render a sense of shame and a desire to pull back and protect your heart.

Everything changes when you realize that love takes on so many forms and not only change how you feel, it changes everything around you in the world.

You see things you didn't see before, and you start to realize what will never be the same in your life again.

Leo

Are you still trying to learn how to love someone in the way that they need? You who wear your heart on your sleeve can feel challenged by your own inability to understand your partner's love language.

But you can listen to the stories of others who have helped love to work out despite impossible challenges.

With a little bit of time and patience, your love is going to shine brightly in ways you had not imagined.

Virgo

The fogginess of what is going on in your love life can be hard to recognize, but today, the light turns on and you see things that you had not seen in the past.

Once you start to see the problems in your relationship for what it is, you may not know exactly what you need or what you want.

But, you can slowly start to find your way by conversing, listening, studying your significant other, and using your relationship as a mirror to the self.

Libra

Conversations, tone and the way messages are delivered all matter to you in a big way. You don't want to walk on eggshells and feel like you can't speak your mind or be honest.

But when Mercury speaks harshly with Mars, there can be a lot of unexpected tension that causes you to pull back and avoid conflict, even if it's the type you need and can bring you closer to your love.

But if you're aware that a negative experience can bring out a positive outcome, maybe it's worth going through the difficulty because what's on the other side is so beautiful for you.

Scorpio

With Mars square Uranus, a sudden threat to your relationship either false or real can be a wake-up call making you realize how much you value your partner.

This is good news, even though it can also feel scary and trigger your desire to control what's going on in the world around you. Real love aims to make you and your significant other feel safe.

So, when you sense that you are reeling out of control internally, take a deep breath, Scorpio. Awareness is a gift that breeds trust.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

The family structure and way you thought your home life can be, feel like an unattainable reality that you may never truly experience.

But, there are so many other ways to enjoy love in a familial way, Sagittarius.

Through friendships that care about you, and people who spend time with you each day in big and small ways.

Capricorn

A date that seemed impossible to get may come through in a nice way with a little improvisation and planning. The details fall into place.

Things that you imagined would be obstacles no longer apply. The green light is there for you to move forward and you have all that you need to enjoy a night out with the love of your life.

Aquarius

A little bit of chaos unexpectedly can create problems in your love life but have nothing to do with the feelings you and your partner have for one another.

Simple schedule complications and difficulties, family spats, or changes at work can build.

So, when life takes a turn in a direction that you didn't intend it to, regroup and remind yourself that your partner is a rock at the end of the storm.

Pisces

Don't hold on to one version of what you think love is or ought to be. Love has a funny way of surprising people when they try to shove it into a box.

It transforms and changes to whatever shape it needs to be because that's how emotions work. They change, and then they change you too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.