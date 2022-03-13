Love Horoscope For Monday, March 14, 2022

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 14, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Aries

Endings are such an emotional time, and you may feel like there are too many changes taking place all at once.

However, the beauty of so many planets in water signs today is that you are learning to discern what you need to let go of and where you need trust to hang on while still living your own life.

Taurus

Your friends can help you to see which areas of your life are aligned and others that are not. You may be experiencing a shift in your priorities when it comes to love and relationships.

Not each situation will need you in the same way or for you to be present with the same energy. So, with each experience, you learn and master yourself and your emotional energy.

Gemini

Love is work, and sometimes it's not as satisfying as you'd like or want it to be. You have to let your instinct and intuition guide you when you are uncertain about the path your relationship is on.

Are you content with the journey and direction? Is there something within yourself that needs to change instead of hoping that your partner will become transformed into a person you can appreciate or love more deeply?

Cancer

Each relationship unlocks a certain type of secret that unfolds as you get to know someone and also discover things about yourself.

You are gaining wisdom, and this opens the door to a certain level of detachment from the situation. How has your love life cultivated self-love?

Are you experiencing the heights of joy because you're learning to be the best version of yourself you can be?

Leo

Is your partnership flourishing with friendship and deep trust?

Today, aim to be more than just a lover, but to also cultivate a bond that you feel deeply connected to because your significant other is the one you can confide in and also who listens without judgment.

Virgo

Are you taking responsibility for your partner in love? Tend to the daily things that make love last.

Like a garden, love requires attention each day that prevents problems from creeping into your relationship and preventing things from growing into beautiful blossoms of appreciation, loyalty, and commitment.

Libra

Romance helps you to reconnect with your partner as if you were two soulmates out on a journey of discovery once again.

Today, focus on fortifying the foundation of your relationship with things that foster a connection that is balanced in spirit, body, and mind.

Scorpio

Family can be judgmental about your love life if they see you and your significant other arguing or not getting along as you ordinarily do.

There can be a desire for cooperative interaction and it's hard to get there when you have stress in your relationship caused by factors, not under your control. The key is to never forget what made you fall in love with your person and try to capture it again when things feel a little strained.

Sagittarius

What are you thankful for, Sag? Start the day speaking from a place of gratitude and love.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

You may not intend to be someone who does not focus on the good things in life, but it's also good to share your thoughts with one another openly and generously.

Capricorn

Compassion is free, and it costs very little to show your partner you care about their future, even if that means you aren't together when they move on.

You may be feeling more alive and wanting to cultivate the right relationship. Your love for another person can come straight from the heart.

Aquarius

Your love can require you to take on more responsibility than you ordinarily due, and it can be lonely and difficult to feel like you're carrying the relationship by yourself.

This places a lot more power in your hands than you are used to receiving. You have the potential to take action based on the circumstances you see and feel which translates to amazing impact.

Pisces

Have you become slightly apathetic about how people in your life feel; when you have so much happening in your own?

You may feel a strong need to be tolerant of others.

When you look at things that happened in your past it takes time to process what you're going through.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.