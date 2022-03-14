Love Horoscope For Tuesday, March 15, 2022

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 15, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Aries

Loving someone also means taking responsibility for your choices at times.

You may do things that are hurtful and even though saying sorry isn't always easy, it shows your care and concern go deeper than just words.

Taurus

Kindness in love goes a long way.

Even during those moments when you feel that your relationship isn't fulling your needs, it shows much care and concern for others when you can continue to remain compassionate and empathetic for your partner.

Gemini

Thankfulness and a good heart that appreciates others is so attractive.

You may discover that your attitude and ability to compliment others without needing anything back in return, opens many doors to you in the love department.

Cancer

A cooperative spirit and knowing how to get along with the people in your life that you care about, and for those who are merely acquaintances is the height of love.

You can be a wonderfully kind and caring person today, without needing to receive anything back in return.

Leo

There's a strong need for balance and wholeness in your life at this time. Do you want someone to give you permission to do less or to be there for yourself more?

Plan your day in a way that encourages self-care and gives you the opportunity to nurture your body, mind, and spirit.

Virgo

Falling in love with someone with who you can be a friend is one of the most beautiful experiences you can share with another person.

Detach your mind from the idea that you have to meet someone and new sparks fly instantly. You may have a slow ember of companionship growing that will give you all the healthy love you need without the drama.

Libra

Love and romance are meant to be satisfying. So, when you feel like you're doing a lot of work but not getting anything out of your relationship, your experiences can be discouraging to you.

However, in a loving relationship, learning to be there for your partner in a way you hadn't can save your relationship.

Scorpio

What you want and what you think most about will often manifest itself in your life. So, if you are thinking that your love experiences are going to be lackluster and unsatisfying, that is what you may attract. So, pivot, Scorpio.

Believe in the power of love and consider that your experiences may not be ordinary or what you would imagine them to be. You may find what you're looking for in the least expected way.

Sagittarius

Listen to your heart, Sagittarius. The mind often lies to protect you from doing something inconvenient or scary.

But, if you're truly in love with someone and your heart says that you'll find a way to work things out, it might be a signal to listen to what you know your soul desires.

Capricorn

It takes time to get to a place where you agree on most things. In love, you may not always agree with each other on various topics.

But, you can work things out and slowly take your time to discover how you are as a team.

Aquarius

Try not to put a person on a pedestal. When you love someone you think is perfect or has no flaws, you often find that they fall from grace soon.

Be open and transparent about your own shortcomings, and you'll be surprised how everyone starts to light up whenever you're around.

Pisces

Letting go of the past and forgiving someone takes a lot of time and it can also feel impossible to do when you've been hurt.

But, forgiveness isn't a gift you give away to another person. It's a gift that you offer to yourself so that you can move on and not remain stuck in the power of someone's past.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.