Love Horoscope For Wednesday, March 16, 2022

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 16, 2022.

Love takes a hit for the next few months as the Sun squares Venus in Aquarius. On Wednesday, we feel the first bump of this energy, and it's hard on the heart — brutal on the spirit.

The Sun represents our ego; Venus rules love.

So, we are collectively asked, "What are we willing to set aside to care for the needs of others?"

And, we know that as long as it does not ask too much where we lose ourselves, we might be willing to do it, but love will test us all this Wednesday.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Aries

Love requires compromise. Today, you may find that your focus on the little things that annoy makes it harder to feel affectionate to the one you love.

There can be room for improvements, and a softer approach is what works best.

Taurus

Romance needs to be planned if you are going to make it happen today.

Acting spontaneously is exciting, but life's busyness can make it impossible for you to squeeze in a surprise or two. Penciling in a dinner date may be the stronger approach.

Gemini

Expectations can set you up for disappointment, so when you feel that you aren't getting what you want from a partner, ask yourself if it's better to accept them for who they are.

You may find that you are able to see their flaws but overlook them with love.

Cancer

The tone of a person can be slightly hard to ignore, and when conversations turn toward small talk a part of you may not like the lack of intimacy.

Today, if you want closeness or to bond over a chat, be the one to initiate and see how your significant other reciprocates.

Leo

It's easy to get stressed over financial matters, especially when your desire is for security.

Remember that when you're part of the same team, attempting to work together and not against one another, makes things run smoother.

Virgo

Just getting through a breakup? It's always a good idea to work on self-improvement and self-love when you are finally at a place where you can care for yourself.

One way to heal from a broken heart is to nurture your body and mind. Find a mentor and make it a point to work on yourself, for you.

Libra

When you look at the past, it's so easy to pick it apart and think that you could have done better. The thing is that you did the best you could with who you were at that time.

There's no room for judging yourself when you can accept that life changed and so did you.

Scorpio

Your friends can help to remind you of the things you did right in your last relationship and the mistakes you've made, too.

If you are wondering what you need to change to improve your relationship, don't wonder but ask those people you can trust who love you enough to say the truth.

Sagittarius

Respect yourself, Sagittarius. When it comes to love, you don't have to put yourself down to build someone else up.

It's good to remember that you are worthy of respect, and when you make a person know your boundaries, they honor you more, too.

Capricorn

A soulmate connection is such a beautiful experience to have, and when you finally meet someone whom. you feel has entered your life for a reason, find out why.

Perhaps consult an astrologer or get to know your significant other's journey to see where you have crossed paths in some way — even before you've met.

Aquarius

It's wonderful to feel so close to a person that you can share each other's secrets.

There can be some that you want to say right now, but it's always a good idea to wait until you know for certain that this person to tell is safe to confide in.

Pisces

When you're ready to commit to another person and give of yourself so openly and without fear, it's both amazing and mysterious.

You may be at that place where you are ready to let go of all inhibition and release your love without wondering if you should hold back anymore.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.