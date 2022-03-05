3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fling Ends During Venus In Aquarius, March 6, 2022

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius on March 6, 2022, and will be there until April 5, 2022.

Nothing says "I think this is over" like Venus entering Aquarius, and when it comes to short-lived relationships, this is the transit that puts the period at the end of the sentence.

Let's face it, not every love-related affair we have is destined to last forever. In fact, some of these flings are best experienced in the short term; not everything needs to turn into love and marriage, as we can experience the greatness that is temporary.

When a fling comes to an end, there may be tears, but there may also be a long sigh of relief.

For those of us who have indulged in a fling here or there, we know that it's not always necessary to 'go for the gold', in fact, sometimes the real pleasure is in knowing it won't last.

And for that reason, there will be some endings coming up shortly. The thing is, with Venus in Aquarius, we want the ending to occur. We may even need it to end.

What we can pretty much count on today is that nobody will be left in the lurch after the endings caused by Venus changing zodiac signs.

In other words, both parties will feel the time is right to move on, leaving no sad, weepy person left behind Venus in Aquarius may bring about endings, but those endings don't necessarily have to result in ill-will or bad feelings toward the other.

Amicable endings are welcome here, and they are also very possible.

So, when Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, these three zodiac signs get an itch for freedom, and this is why their fling ends starting March 6, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You went into this fling knowing that the day would come when the two of you had to say goodbye, and that day is today, March 6, with Venus in Aquarius backing you up.

You and the person you are involved with never set out to make this a permanent thing, in fact, that was part of the deal: "we are not committed to each other."

What started out as two people just having fun and enjoying each other's bodies turned into a relationship that held too much weight for either of you to withstand.

And so, it will be mutually agreed upon that this fling should end. You will remain friends, and the door will stay open, however, from this day forth, the two of you will know that it's best to stay away from each other in regard to love and romance.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This day is not a day for rejoicing, because you will be ending a relationship that was not meant to have gone on this long. You have a partner, and you also have a lover.

Already, this means that you've had to lie to your mate, which hurts you. While you still went ahead and had that fling with that person, you aren't happy with yourself for doing so, and it makes you feel weak.

You aren't into punishing yourself for your lack of discretion, but you fell for this other person and now you have to find a way to get out of it.

You'll be surprised at how easy this will be because the person you got involved with is also feeling their own version of guilt and contrition; they need to end this fling, and with both of you onboard, you should be able to come to an amicable ending.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

"Nice while it lasted and now it's all over." Hey, it happens. Life is for living, in your book, and if life puts you in the position of having a fling, then that's what you do.

You're totally into doing exactly what you want, but if there's one thing you don't want, it's to pretend that this fling is anything more than a temporary condition.

You hope that the other person involved feels the same way because the last thing you need in your life is someone falling in love with you.

Venus in Aquarius empowers you with the chilly ability to cut it short. If you can recognize that the end is here, then the person you're involved in has to recognize it, too.

And, if they don't? Well, that's really their problem then. You are out. Hopefully, the other person will take the hint.

