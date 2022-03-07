Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 8, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Tuesday, March 8, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.





Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, March 08, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

The Seven of Pentacles is a promising tarot card, especially if you have a big dream that you envision has some sort of payoff to you.

This is a confirmation of something you already know. You have to remain steadfast and diligent, not giving up on your goals.

The road may be long and difficult, but nothing worthwhile was ever promised to be easy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Sometimes the universe remains silent and does not speak to you when you ask for things.

When you don't receive answers right away, it's often because you are growing spiritually and like work roots do before fruit shows that happen beneath the surface, you are also going through a dark night of the soul.

To grow your character and to help you to be the person you were designed to become in this lifetime.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

The reversed Eight of Cups mirrors a fear of letting go. You may not know why you are so afraid to release control of a certain area of your life, but the truth is you have to, Gemini.

How will you know what is for you? How will you finally come to a place where deep trust is instilled and fortified because the thing you thought you'd lose decides to choose you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

It's all about priorities, Cancer, and when you receive a reversed Four of Pentacles, you have a lot of adjustments you need to make in your life.

How are you spending your time? Do you pursue only what you feel passionate about or are you getting pulled into different directions?

Avoid other people's problems, and if possible, try not to commit to projects that don't serve you. Remember, Cancer, when you detach the right person gets blessed and you do too because you got out of the way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

It takes maturity to be patient, Leo. So, when you have the Page of Swords, a young person may be the one whom you need in your life. But, as young individuals, there can be lapses in communication, slowness in getting their point across.

Your job is to remain steadfast and committed knowing that as long as you wait, the truth will come out. Plus, it will be the message you needed to hear — not late, but on time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Good people care for each other. So, Virgo, when you feel down and out, let others be there to support and love you.

The Queen of Cups is a tarot card that encourages feminine energy. It invites you to lean on the softness that only comes from the heart. Let yourself be on the receiving end of another person's charity and kindness.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

The Ace of Wands is a bright star in the dark night. It's about a fresh start that you've always wanted but could not believe you would ever get.

Yes, there can be losses, but the gains are so much more than anything you've ever dreamed of.

You have to be willing to give up the little bit you have to get the greatness that the universe wants you to receive.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Sometimes we create mental and emotional traps for ourselves without realizing it. The reversed Eight of Swords tarot card is a sign that you have been holding yourself back.

You have been thinking that your shortfalls and trials are bigger than your dreams. What you failed to realize is how much these are blessings in disguise intended to show you the depth of your courage.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

People ought to treat others the way they would like to be treated, but that is not always the case. Such is the case when you get the reversed King of Wands tarot card.

You may not understand what prompts a person to be so negative or mean-spirited, but maybe that's not a concern or worry you should focus on. Perhaps, it's better to focus on yourself at this time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Each day comes with 24 hours, but how you choose to spend your time is the only control you have over the rest. It's not easy to decide where to place your attention, but this is the magic to success.

The Two of Pentacles may demonstrate your struggle to make wise choices. You'll make mistakes along the way, Capricorn, but what matters most is that you learn.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Everyone makes mistakes, and the bottom line is you nor anyone else is perfect. You may do something you'll regret, Aquarius. You might not realize the level of error you have recently made until you are looking in the rearview mirror.

This can be a tough pill to swallow, but you will recover from it. Don't be hard on yourself, though. You are human, and chances are the memory will be short and the damage small.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

It's not easy to sit quietly and let your inner voice speak. But, when you receive a reversed High Priestess tarot card, that is precisely what you are called to do.

Tap into your deepest reservoirs of spirit each day. At first, it won't feel like you are accomplishing anything at all. But one day, a flash of insight you weren't expecting will arrive, and all the work you did will show it paid off.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.