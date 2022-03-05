Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 6, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Sunday, March 6, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

It's time to draw your attention inward, according to the reversed Temperance tarot card.

You have so many things that need to be carefully considered, so when you feel like you just need a few moments to yourself, don't brush that idea away.

Give in to it, and with pen and paper write out your future goals.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Trust your intuition, Taurus. There's a reason why you feel so strongly about a matter.

The Empress tarot card is confirmation that your instincts and feminine intuition are on point, and before others can believe in you, believe in yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Test the motives of others, Gemini. The reversed King of Pentacles can be a sign that you are going to meet someone who has ulterior intentions for your relationship.

Perhaps they will see your willingness to be helpful and kind as a sign of weakness and want to take advantage of any blind trust you give. Be sure that your trust and friendship is a two-way street and you're not the only one who is giving.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

There can be a lot of confusion and things may appear to be hard to navigate right now.

The Five of Swords can indicate that life has become so busy for you, and you may still be caught in the weeds, but soon the challenges will resolve, and it will be smooth sailing from there.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

The Sun is such a positive tarot card to get. It can mean that you are going to shine brightly and receive the blessings of all your hard work.

You don't have to worry that things aren't going to work out in your favor. This card often is a sign that they already are, and you are going to find out soon how much so.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Limitations can be a part of life, but the Six of Swords reveals that however you nurse your problems will be how they heal.

You have to handle your situation with care and kindness. You may not know who will be helped by your situation down the road because you've walked a mile in their footsteps.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

When you get the Nine of Swords tarot card, it can mean that there are a lot of strong fears and inclinations to face.

You may be struggling with worry or concerns about the future. This is normal as there are lots of unknowns, but the best thing to do when you are overwhelmed with concern is to let it go. You can only control so much, so do what you can then release the rest to god.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Someone isn't being fully honest with you, Scorpio. You may think that they have put all their cards on the table and told you what you need to know.

But The Magician, reversed can also indicate that there's a detail or two being withheld. For what reason? Time will tell.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

There are things that often hide behind the shadows, and when you have The Moon tarot card you may miss what is not clear to you at this time.

Be attentive, Virgo. A strong sense of awareness is the remedy to what you need to know.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You have been working diligently, and at first, you may have felt ready to do more, but the Eight of Pentacles reverse says to study a little while longer.

You are almost ready to go on your own, but there are a few things left to master.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Your feelings have been shoved inside your heart for so long, that you may not even know they are there until you experience a strong reaction to something.

The King of Cups reversed can be a warning to stop stuffing your emotions. Unpack them and let your heart heal.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

You are at a point in your life where success can come so naturally to you.

You may not see that your hard work and energy have put you in a positive position to help others, but it has. This is why it's easy to quit, but your role and perseverance are much-needed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.