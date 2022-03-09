3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On March 10, 2022

Under today's astrology, you will feel driven to break away from the obligations you have recently been under and instead pursue what feels suitable for you.

It is a quieter day in the stars with only a few aspects that will affect your life, but they will be decisive.

The day begins with the ongoing embrace between Venus and Mars, which has been in effect since February.

The difference now, though, is that in Aquarius, they are looking for freedom and following their heart no matter the cost, bringing in creative solutions to old problems.

This echoes the influence of asteroid Vesta, the goddess of your eternal flame. She gives you your unique spark and determination to pursue your path in life versus the one that others may want for you.

Vesta moves into Aquarius today, helping you break away from routines or plans that do not truly resonate with what you really want.

It is a move towards breaking the rules that never really worked for you instead of having the courage to create your own.

Under today's energy, you will want greater independence, but that does not necessarily mean that it will cause friction in any romantic relationship you have.

It more signifies that you will gravitate towards your own way of doing things rather than following a script for your life.

Today also marks the First Quarter Moon in Gemini, which is the masculine or yang phase of the moon and represents an increase in motivation to get from where you are now to where you want to be.

Even this Gemini Moon phase will help you dig deep into your determination and confidence so that you do not spend another day living a life that truly is not yours and instead have the courage to make up your own rules.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today is an important one to pause and reflect on the choices that you have been making in your life recently. This is because you are one of two signs in the zodiac that have a duality about you, the other being Pisces.

This means that there are always two sides to you, two diverse ways of looking at life and even living it.

One of your significant lessons always exists in finding a middle ground between the two so that you do not have to pick sides any longer and live a more authentic life for yourself.

Today's First Quarter Moon in Gemini will encourage you to reflect on how much of your life you live on your terms versus those of others.

It may also mention what you have had or will have to sacrifice for either path.

This is something that you are being asked to pay attention to now before going any further to make sure that the life you are creating is truly one that you love and that you are being true to yourself in the process.

You may be feeling more sensitive today, so it will be essential to give yourself time to process all your feelings, which is necessary.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There likely have been some decisions you have been unsure of or holding off making around the home front or relationship area of your life.

With so much going on in your career, naturally, other parts of your life have had to take a backseat while you worked through and accomplished what it is that you needed to.

But that does not mean that the situation will naturally go away or resolve itself on your own.

Today, it gives you proof of that. The First Quarter Moon in Gemini lights up your romantic zone reigniting your fire within to do whatever it takes to get from where you are to where you want to be.

While this energy will be a collective one for you, it will deal with your relationship and home environment.

This is also the area that you struggle to make decisions about. As much as you need freedom and to wander, you will stay within your comfort zone much longer than necessary.

All of this is based, though, on how you feel about yourself. Once you can believe in yourself and trust your own feelings, you can feel optimistic about your choices.

Today brings you back to reality about something that you may have been trying to avoid. While you will realize that you will have to face it eventually, it is also time to start looking within for the answers you have been seeking.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today is an excellent day for you in your career or business venture. The First Quarter Moon will meet up with Neptune in Pisces, which will help you feel more creative and imaginative about what you do not just for a living but also for your life.

If you have felt like you have struggled to be connected lately, or to feel plugged into the universe, then today is an end to all of that. It may feel overwhelming at first because of the number of ideas and inspiration coming in, mainly because of how slow that connectedness has felt lately.

Try to keep a journal or even the notes section of your phone around you today and jot down anything that comes to mind. You do not have to make sense of it today, but just receiving the downloads will be necessary for the next steps. You are amid a great glow-up that will affect your whole life.

Your career is a big part of that as you are moving towards feeling more connected to what you do rather than feeling like you just have a job.

You may have to take some risk and leave behind some traditional sense of stability, but the universe will reward you if you can find the courage to take a chance. You just must be willing to take a chance on your own dreams.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.