3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Turns Cold During Quarter Moon In Gemini On March 10, 2022

The Quarter Moon in Gemini is going to be chillier than we expected it to be, mainly because that coldness is going to hit our love lives like a sledgehammer.

Not everyone is up for the love game; in fact, most of us end up spending half our lives pursuing the 'idea' of love, which is radically different from what we get.

There's so much pressure on love and for some reason if (and when) we find out that love isn't perfect, we grow cold. The entire subject starts to turn us off.

The Quarter Moon in Gemini quickens our ability to make sense of so many things, but love and romance are on the top of that list, and with this in mind, we start to over-analyze what we have.

The more we look into what we have, the more we realize that it's not what we want. After a few weeks, months, or years of not having what we want starts to hit us, and the effect is numbing, to say the least.

And so, many of us will turn cold on love during the Quarter Moon in Gemini simply because we are becoming wise to what's going on in our lives.

Nobody wants to wake up one day and realize they've wasted years on love, yet, this is more common than not. The harshest part about this kind of realization is that once this book is opened, it can't be closed.

This is Pandora's box. Once you start figuring it all out, you can't go back to not knowing.

For these 3 zodiac signs, when the Quarter Moon takes place in Gemini, here's why love turns cold starting March 10, 2022.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

With the Quarter Moon in Gemini traversing over your house of romance and relationship, you'll be feeling mighty cold when it comes to what's going on in your own love life.

You might just be at that place where the realization is coming at you fast and furiously, and what you're left with doesn't look too good.

You got into this relationship with the idea that it will last forever, but at that point, you didn't really take a close look at the person you built this relationship with.

They have turned out to be a completely different person than the one you met and fell in love with, and now, you're starting to feel like you no longer have the patience to endure another day with them.

This brings out your chilly side, and they are sure to notice and feel it.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your Moon, your problem. Quarter Moon in Gemini swings both ways with you; on one hand, you like being able to take this transits influence and use it to concentrate and create, while on the other hand, it might make you think a little too hard, and that's when you'll discover that you're fairly unhappy in your present relationship.

You no longer wish to try, and while that may be sad, it's just the way it is. You can't fake it anymore.

And as the days go by, you'll find yourself growing colder and colder when it comes to anything having to do with love and the person you're involved with.

What's even sadder is that your partner is unaware of your feelings towards them, which means it might be time for you to 'have the talk' if you know I mean.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You are and always have been a bit of an idealist. When you got together with the person you are in a romantic relationship with right now, you planned on this being 'the one.'

This relationship had so much riding on it, that you convinced yourself that you got lucky and won the jackpot.

You were never realistic about this love affair, and you always built it into something that it may never have been.

When you experience the effect of the Quarter Moon in Gemini, you'll find yourself going over a few truths, and those truths will bring out your cold side.

All at once, you feel like you've wasted your time. And once you consider this, all you'll have left for this person is a chilly attitude of disregard. One thing leads to another, and before you know it, you'll be packing their bags.

