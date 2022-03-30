3 Zodiac Signs Who Finally Get What They Want In Love During Moon Conjunct Jupiter, March 30 - 31, 2022

A few lucky zodiac signs finally get what they want in love during the Moon conjunct Jupiter transit on March 30 - 31, 2022.

When we are fortunate enough to have the Moon conjunct with Jupiter as our main influence, we can expect that whatever we're doing, we'll be able to see the positive side of it. Because Jupiter is the largest planet, it also represents expansion.

How we parlay this into our real lives usually comes in the form of being able to forgive, express ourselves generously, and treat ourselves well.

When love is the topic, we feel good about how we're going about doing things.

The days of accepting poor behavior in a partner are over; we no longer allow the dregs to become our world; we want quality partners, who respect us and deliver to us what we want. Moon conjunct Jupiter makes that possible.

Sometimes it takes a while. We don't always get what we want in the beginning, mainly because we're still feeling our way through things. Alas, during Moon conjunct Jupiter, our love lives will not only improve — we will be able to say that we are now getting what we want out of them. A good thing!

How fortunate if you’re a Taurus, Sagittarius, or Aquarius!

Read why these three zodiac signs get what they want in love on March 30 -31, 2022 — finally!

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What allows you to finally have your needs met is that you've finally stepped out of your own way. What prevented you from experiencing the love you want was your preconceived ideas of what you believed love to be.

Your set of expectations became a list that could never be met, and it was only when you let go of expectations that you were able to see what your partner was really made of. Moon conjunct Jupiter means mind-expansion; it jump-starts an open mind, and that is exactly what you needed. Your person is worth it; now you can finally see them for who they are, and guess what? They're fabulous. And so are you.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What you've wanted in your love life is spontaneity, and because your partner isn't as risk-oriented as you, you've come to think of them as safe, but nice. It doesn't sound exciting but this person is worth holding on to, and you know it.

What's going to up the ante on your relationship and eventually give you what you really want is Moon conjunct Jupiter. This transit works very easily on you, and lets you see that your opinions or wishes aren't the only ones that matter. This will come as a grand revelation to you; you're not the showrunner here — it takes two for this tango to take place. Once you see that it's OK to let go of the controls, you'll find that everything will fall neatly into place.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Moon conjunction Jupiter isn't restricted to opening one's mind to love; in fact, it's pretty good with bringing about the money as well. Here's how the two interact, where you are concerned, Aquarius: you will have your happiness from the person you are involved with, and what you want is materialistic.

Not to make you out to be a person who is only interested in the money, but money sure does make you happy, and it's a pre-requisite if you're to take this romance any further. Well, happy news is here: your person is about to spend big bucks on you. Expect a stunning gift, very soon. Moon conjunction Jupiter is big on gift-giving.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.