3 Zodiac Signs Who Forgive Their Enemies During The Moon Sextile Uranus, March 29 - 30, 2022

There's a good reason we forgive our enemies, and here's a hint: it's not for them. We forgive our enemies not because we are feeling magnanimous or gregarious, but because we no longer want to carry them around, as a memory or as a constant invisible anti-companion. We forgive because we don't want them taking any more of our energy than they've already taken.

Moon sextile Uranus is the perfect time to forgive your enemy because this transit lets you feel the balance that occurs, once you set things straight.

You let this 'enemy' take it all, even your mind, and who needs that after a while? There's no balance in giving it all to someone you consider to be an enemy, and when you finally give them up, you find peace.

Forgiveness is giving them up. Letting them go. Feeling better about yourself than feeling bad about another. Forgiveness is the payment the forgiver receives for letting go of something negative, it is the freedom that comes with saying goodbye.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Forgive Their Enemies During Moon sextile Uranus on March 29, 2022

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Forgiveness isn't one of those immediate tendencies of yours, but when it's needed, you will give yourself this freedom. During Moon sextile Uranus, you'll be very aware of just how much this person took from you — but is hanging on to the hate bringing you anything other than aggravation?

No. In fact, you feel like it's time; it's official — you want to let go of them, mainly because the only thing left with this person is imaginary. They're not even around to cause you trouble, yet you've kept them the star of your show for way too long. It's time to get rid of the mess; forgive this 'enemy' and move on with your life.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's a sad time for you because to forgive your enemy means to let go of them on a permanent basis — and that may not be what you're ready for. Moon sextile Uranus helps out in this case, letting you see that there is nothing between the two of you and that holding on to 'all their faults' is extremely counter-productive.

Your enemy is also your loved one, which makes this whole thing convoluted. You hold a secret: you cannot stand another minute of looking at your partner's face. You want to strangle them, and the anger has become your day-to-day life. It's time to let this person go. Forgive them, Capricorn, because anything less is just masochism on your part.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Moon sextile Uranus makes it very clear to you: you must forgive and release the person in your life that you consider being your enemy. Whatever they did, it's done and there's no going back. Knowing this and accepting it, makes it easier for you to move forward in your life.

You are someone who believes in a future filled with possibilities, but you've hung on to this unforgivable person for way too long; it's time to cut the strings, Aquarius. You no longer need to be used, abused, or lied to. It's time to take out the trash. Don't look back.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.