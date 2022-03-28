3 Zodiac Signs Who Have the Best Love Life During The Moon In Pisces, March 29 - 31, 2022

Three zodiac signs who have the best love life during the Moon in Pisces this week cannot escape the dreamy energy of this transit, March 29 - 31, 2022.

When we say the words, "love life" we automatically think of one of two things: An ideal romance, or a failed partnership.

While we all want a really good love life, we can't help but run into a few pit stops along the way; this is the lesson of ideals. If we idealize love, we will see how the ideal of it may fail us.

So, what brings about the opposite then? How do we come off of the ideal and into the truly good love life?

We compromise. We accept the other person, warts and all. And if we really want the best love life, we need to be open to the idea that things change, and sometimes those changes can be brilliant.

Moon in Pisces touches on our sensitive side; we may be more open during this transit to accepting our partners for who they are, in fact, this transit will also let them see us for who we are. Imagine that. Being loved for you who are, as you are. For some signs, that's about to happen on March 29, 2022. Get ready.

3 zodiac signs who have the best love life during the moon in Pisces on March 29 - 31, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Because there's a good, new feeling to the air, due to the presence of Spring taking shape, you, too, feel like a new person. This new attitude has been a long time in the making, but it isn't really real until Moon in Pisces shows up to give that extra oomph.

Because you feel good about yourself and life in general, you're also able to be a good and thoughtful partner to the person who depends on your love. Sure, you've been through it all with them, and you've seen some dark days, that's real — but what are dark days worth if they can't be defined by the light? Now, is your time for the light. Your love life is going to feel like bliss, and you certainly do deserve it.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You'll be listening to your heart during Moon in Pisces, and because you are a smart person, you'll recognize that your heart really wants you to be happy, and to do so, you need to make peace with your partner. Times have been off for the two of you, but never did either of you once doubt that you couldn't get out of that funk.

And so, that funk is now a thing of the past. You made it. You and your partner survived the fight of '22, and now it's brought you closer than ever. Cherish this feeling, Scorpio, as you fought hard to get to this place. Honor your mate, as they honor you in return, and know that to have a blissful love life is a real treasure.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've come to a place with the person in your life that you call your lover, where you say exactly what you feel — and during Moon in Pisces, you'll be doing just that. You have one of those relationships where honesty is the only policy. This is the number one reason that you and your partner are doing so well.

No matter how many times you argue or disagree, you manage to learn and grow, which leads to acceptance and gratitude towards each other. On this day, you'll feel like the luckiest person in the world when it comes to love. You can have this on a permanent basis, Sagittarius, if you so choose to. It just takes effort. You can do it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.