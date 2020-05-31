5 Zodiac Signs Who Fall In Love With Their Partner's 'Potential'

You can't expect your partner to change.

Do you fall in love with the way someone could be? When you do what's called "falling in love with potential," you’re doing yourself and your partner a huge disservice. You’re not seeing or accepting them as is; rather, as some fantasy version of what you want them to become.

If you go into a relationship because you believe you can change your partner, it’s not fair or honest. And it’s difficult to have a good relationship under those circumstances.

Unfortunately, some zodiac signs in astrology begin relationships to change their partner's personality and habits, all for their own benefit.

When you’re more interested in the way things could be, not as they are, you won’t find any joy in the things happening now. You’re not proud of your partner’s accomplishments or their growth, and you can end up constantly surprised by their actions simply because you don’t really know them.

It’s not enough to want someone so you can brag about them to your friends or because they might achieve great things. Because when you love someone for their potential, and not who they really are, you’re building an unstable foundation, and the littlest upset brings everything crashing down.

Here are the zodiac signs who fall in love with their partner's potential, rather than accepting them for who they truly are.

1. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces' problem is that they fall in love too quickly.

They've formed an image of how they think a person is, without fully knowing them. You can learn a lot from a first impression, but that shouldn't be the only thing you go on when starting a relationship.

Pisces tends to see the best in people and may have an idealized picture of someone that's far from the truth. By falling in love with a fantasy, you're not being fair to yourself or to the person you imagine you love.

2. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras are known for sometimes being completely captivated by superficial beauty and not taking the time to get to know someone.

Beauty is only skin deep as they say, and it's challenging to build a relationship on something as weak as someone's good looks.

Libra may find themselves with a surface relationship that has no depth and no power to sustain itself. Libra may also end up in a situation where they're not being treated with respect or kindness.

Don't assume someone is a good match for you just because they look good.

3. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius often has blinders on when it comes to love, and this prevents them from seeing someone for who they really are.

People can be very creative when it comes to hiding their true selves, and as savvy as Sagittarius is, they can sometimes be duped into seeing what they want to see, even if it's far from the truth.

They may want to believe that someone is smarter or more successful than they are, but it doesn't make those things actually true.

4. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini has a talent for seeing people as they really are, but they believe they can mold them into the type of person they want.

They may see talents and abilities that aren't there. Gemini is willing to take on the job of fixing their potential partner to fit their own needs.

They have enough confidence to believe that their love can fix what's broken in anyone, and that the person will willingly let Gemini manipulate them into becoming an ideal partner.

5. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer is also all about taking someone and changing them into a better version of themselves — a version that is closer to what Cancer wants.

They may brag to their friends about how their partner changed for them, and if they get complimented for their hard work, that's great too.

Cancer believes it's their vision that inspires the person to change, not them putting extra pressure on them to recreate themselves. But when their partner fails to live up to their potential, Cancer feels let down.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.