Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For Saturday, February 26, 2022

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 26, 2022.

It's (still) Pisces season and we have Neptune sprinkling pixie dust everywhere creating illusions of romance and hinting that we don't have to settle for a love that's based on duty and responsibility alone.

The Moon is in Capricorn sweeping past Venus, Mars, and Pluto, bringing reality into question because love is work, but love can also be fun.

Everyone loves differently, and the definition of love can be as unique as the person themselves. For some people, love is a choice, and for others, they want a love that sweeps their feet off the ground and takes root into their souls.

A soulmate relationship is what we have in store for all zodiac signs on Saturday as Mars enters the 24 degrees in the zodiac sign of Capricorn just before Venus in Capricorn joins in on the fun this Sunday.

The 24 degree is the Pisces degree, which is spiritual, creative, imaginative, and dreamy. How amazingly opportunistic this weekend is for people who are single and looking to find their true love. How eye-opening for currently coupled lovers whose relationship has become stale.

We have the universe's go-ahead to do something wonderfully unusual which is to discover the unconditional nature of love packaged in something that cannot be defined by words alone — this kind of emotion can only be felt with the eyes of the heart.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Aries

Some things are not meant for you, Aries. What you feel is your role in a relationship may not be as assumed by others as you previously thought or felt. There can be a line in the sand that gets drawn based on expectations.

But, listen to your instincts. The truth is going to be made clearer, and it will help you to see what your need to be or do not for others, but for yourself.

Taurus

Compassion goes a long way, Taurus. A friend whom you may have some intolerance for their choices can become the center of your attention today.

You may be gaining a strong sense of compassion for their situation, and realize a new way to 'be there' without having to participate or partake of their internal turmoil or outward need for drama.

Gemini

To be thankful does not always come easily, and today, you may have to work hard to remember what it is that you're most grateful for. You may need to start a list of things and keep them nearby to recall to memory.

While it can feel as though you have a short list to start with, as you continue to review your life, watch your list grow longer each day.

Cancer

Getting along with others does not have to be a two-way street, Cancer. It would be nice if everyone wanted to do the right thing or to be on peaceful terms with others. However, you may find that your expectations fall short of reality when it comes to the people closest to you in your life.

They may have some other things going on that seems to shorten patience and compassion. But, your own awareness can foster and facilitate greater love where everyone needs it the most.

Leo

Love and romance are a dance of giving and take, and for today, you are ready to be in complete and total harmony with your choices.

Today is good for estate planning, making designations for health care items, reviewing how your joint assets are performing, and seeing how to record any important transactions or history that you may need later.

Virgo

Admit when you're wrong, Virgo. It can mean so much more to a person when you're able to say, "I'm sorry" and follow that statement with 'how do I make it right".

You will be so surprised when you see how humane some people can be when they have the opportunity to be demanding but choose not to because of their desire to help with love.

Libra

A smile is a wonderful way to start a budding romance. You may feel ready to enter into a long-term relationship now, but you are not exactly there yet.

You may find it easier to date someone who is in a similar situation as you are.

If there is a lack of understanding of what your expectations can or will be, then talk about the idea of being just friends.

Scorpio

It's good to separate yourself from a situation when it's causing you a lot of stress and unhappiness.

You may find that the more you no longer provide fuel to a person's anger, they find a way to ignite anger for themselves.

You start to notice old patterns of your life this way and realize which ones you'd like to change moving forward.

Sagittarius

Your ability to communicate your love and concern for your family may feel slightly muted today, there can be a lot of effort to have your family of origin come around and be on the same page.

You may need to ask a few times to get what you want from your particular situation. But, have faith that your diligence can open conversation in a way that will be productive.

Capricorn

When it comes to handling finances in your relationship it may come down to the person who is best at working with money. You may find that priorities and expectations need to be set, and it can take time to figure things out.

Also, you may want to write down your efforts, and establish a type of rhythm in your lives even if you are a couple of comingling finances but still living apart.

Aquarius

Know what's in your heart, Aquarius. You gain more skill in letting yourself get into nature and listen intently.

You may find that the more you tune into your soul, you're able to exercise and write about your experiences with a soulmate or someone that you feel has entered the spiritual realm with you on a mental level.

Pisces

It's a wonderful day for self-love and to expand your intuitive energy. Today, your empathy for others grows and this becomes a source of comfort for you.

When you are able to show compassion and care for the people you love in your life, it's so much easier to do the same for yourself, too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.