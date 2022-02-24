Here we have a tricky transit: Mercury square Uranus. This event lets us believe we have more power than we think we do.

That's a dangerous place to be in, as our moves may be precipitous and off base. Say for instance you have a crush on a movie star — during Mercury square Uranus, you might get it into your head that if you think about them, then they might just be thinking of you.

While this is an extreme case, it's the way it goes for this transit; it gives us the idea that we can achieve something that is impossible. And that goes for love. We don't always get the person we want, simply because we love them. And if we push it, we can end up with self-imposed heartbreak.

Heartbreak is what we get from Mercury square Uranus, as we push for the love that is not ours to have.

3 zodiac signs who want love they can't have during Mercury square Uranus starting February 25 - 30, 2022:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are the person who gets something in their mind and won't let go of it. It becomes your obsession and because you believe in the power of your own mind, you start to think that you are some kind of magician that can manifest everything you want, your way.

This includes getting the love of someone who is either not in your life or doesn't want to be in your life. Alas, you don't accept that as a suitable enough reason to halt your actions, and so you continue to pursue someone who will make it known to you in no uncertain terms: they do not have an interest in you, and certainly not in love.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Chaos is your middle name on this day because Mercury square Uranus is all about messing with how you perceive the things of this day. You happen to be crushing on someone who doesn't know you exist. You plan on making them know that you do, despite the fact that it all seems a wee bit too nervy.

You want the love that isn't meant for you, and it hurts you to think that this can never happen. Yet, you persist, thinking that if you continue to show up for this love that you'll eventually be accepted. Capricorn, it's time to wake up. This ship has sailed, and you're not on it.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've learned to go about your obsessing in private when it comes to the person that you feel you are in love with. You've been made fun of before by friends who accuse you of not being in touch with reality; after all, you're in love with a celebrity who is clueless as to who you are.

Still, you feel you need to meet this person and you believe that if they see you — even for one second, they will fall in love with you. Your friends make fun of you behind your back for being so childish, yet it's not a thing you can give up easily. On some deep level, you know this person may very well reject you. Mercury square Uranus stirs up the idea that you may be on a course for disappointment, in this regard.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.