Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For Friday, February 25, 2022

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 25, 2022.

The Moon is in Capricorn on Friday, and the Sun is in Pisces, but all eyes remain on Venus and Mars — and for good reason.

Venus and Mars, in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, so closely together is a wonderful study in the art of love. Venus and Mars will remain hand-holding partners through the end of February and well into March.

On Friday, we have moved beyond the 'kill or be killed' degree in Capricorn and now we find ourselves at the 23rd degree.

The 23rd degree is like a supportive hug around these two planets that rule the aspect of feminine and masculine love, and it provides support, care, and concern, plus a nudge to do the right thing for ourselves and others.

This is the astrological degree where we do our best work and are able to shine brightly around people we value and appreciate.

The converse of this is that people who aren't loving will have their negativity magnified for all to see, because when once you know what love is, it is SO much easier to tell a counterfeit from the real thing.

So, for many rose-colored wearing zodiac signs affected by Neptune's dizzying effects on us during Pisces season, the struggle to decide what to do in love is coming to an end.

For those who are struggling to decide whether or not to 'work at it' and become exclusive or to hightail their exit toward freedom, Friday may mark a day of awakening.

There's an amazing opportunity for all of us, no matter what our relationship status is (single, married, divorcing, or friends with benefits situations).

We are at a place where love is a work of art, and we can draw something so beautiful that it's not only unforgettable to the person of our interest, but it imprints a new way of being within the DNA of ourselves, too.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Aries

Aries, some tension around the subject of money can cause you to feel insecure about your relationship's future.

The point of today is to show respect for opinions, even if they don't match up with one another. When you lay the foundation for mutual respect, all other things will go much smoother.

Taurus

Feelings of personal insecurity can inhibit your ability to feel safe to love, and when you are unsure on the inside this also communicates on the outside to others.

For today, love becomes an inside job. So, take time to care for yourself and tend to your own emotional garden.

Gemini

When you finally come to the place where you see a person for who they are, and it's not what you hoped or thought they would be it can be sad and disheartening, but there's freedom here.

Release the need to control all the outcomes, Gemini. What you are finding is that the Universe has plans and the invitation to join in on the best to come still stands for you to take and grow into.

Cancer

Friends can give you so much joy and happiness, that it can feel as though you aren't even single at all.

Even if you are in a coupled relationship. it's a beautiful thing to realize that some of your emotional needs can be met through the simplicity of a great friend who listens and laughs with you.

Leo

It takes a lot of courage to be humble, Leo, and when you are at a place where you need to eat a slice of humble pie, don't be afraid to try it.

You may discover that this is a wonderful aspect to love that you had not realized before.

There are so many wonderful things for you to learn about loving and letting go, so don't limit yourself to understanding only one aspect of romantic relationships. There is so much more!

Virgo

When you are in love or looking for love, there is an understanding that caring for others comes with a willingness to serve.

You may not have much time or resources to share, but a heart that is open and able to give a listening ear is a wonderful way to start.

Libra

There's a bit of your heart that you've held back, perhaps out of fear, so now, Libra it's so important to let the guards down and allow your true self to show.

The secret of who you are and the wonderful person you can be is one of the best kept around, and it's time to share it more openly with others.

Scorpio

Everything that works out in life starts from a type of vision, and for you, Scorpio, it's so important to have a vision for your romantic life.

You might want to put down on paper all the traits you desire in a partner. If you're married, what type of marriage do you want to build? And, how might you find your way to get there?

Sagittarius

The energy you put into each moment of the day is your unique way of expressing your love, care, and concern in the life of others.

Your energy is your imprint, Sagittarius, so when you have a strong desire to love and to be loved, start from scratch and create whatever picture of romance you'd like to see.

Capricorn

Falling in love can be a sudden occurrence, and so can falling out of love. You may find that your relationship is going through a type of transformation.

You might not have anticipated or expected your relationship to change so swiftly, but you were never made to stagnate and remain the same. You were designed to be more and to do more.

Aquarius

There can be some changes taking place in your home and your family, and these are there to help you to avoid falling into the same pattern that your parents or other families members did, but it was not how you want life to be.

This is your chance to be spontaneous about the type of relationship you wish to share with your partner.

Take a risk and do something that is outside of your comfort zone and see how it improves your love life.

Pisces

You are ready to have an important conversation with your partner or a friend whom you truly have feelings for.

While it may seem premature or not the right time to open up about the feelings you have in your heart.

You may still find tat. you can't resist sharing from your soul, even if it is more transparent than you would have liked to be. It's a risk worth taking.

