Your daily horoscope for February 25, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

On Friday, Moon will leave the adventurous and freedom-loving sign of Sagittarius to transit through Capricorn for the next few days.

The Moon in Capricorn is about career, work, social status, governmental institutions, and political leadership.

Avoid the following while the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn through the weekend.

— procrastination or canceling of important plans

— boasting, even though you are likely to experience moments of recognition, practice humility

— taking things easy; when the Moon is in Capricorn, it's time to work a little harder than usual. To finish the week out strong!

Famous people born on February 25:

British singer and songwriter, and former Beatle member, George Harrison

American comedian, Chelsea Handler

Daily horoscope for February 25, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector or reputation and career. This opens a window of opportunity to review your social media postings and remove unflattering things you regret.

In addition, make important profile updates, including bio picture changes or credentials you've recently acquired to your social media profiles.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon enters your sector of higher education and personal philosophy. If you have ever contemplated creating a business based on a hobby that you enjoy doing, evaluate whether or not you require extra education to take things to the next level.

First, review your goals and mindset. Then, plan to get coaching or work with someone already in the same field to refine your entry and success in the industry.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today, the Moon will transit your sector of shared resources and secrets, and there's a need to uncover what is available to you.

Depending on your line of work, this could involve grants, personal loans that you need to apply for, or even real estate opportunities.

Also, update any crucial documents — wills, inheritance matters, and health surrogate assignments.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon will be in your sector of relationships. So start evaluating the types of partnerships you have formed and whether or not they work for you.

For example, if you can hire someone for a job, you may find the perfect new employee to bring on board. So start discussing what that type of partnership would be like and your needs.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today can be a hectic day for you as new routines and details come into view. So now is an excellent time to be a little bit nitpicky about things you have going on, but be careful not to become overly perfectionistic.

Projects may need some tweaking, but spotting errors now will save you lots of time later.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of play, pleasure, and creativity. Virgo, the next few days are delightful to focus on the work you love to do and start a passion project.

While you have the motivation and drive to put your energy into a craft or DIY, get ready to initiate your plans and get things moving.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your home and family sector light up when the Moon transits your fourth solar house. While the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, you can come across a little stronger than usual.

Review family chores, and see if others would like to swamp or redelegate tasks. Get input on critical family decisions, including who does what at your home.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon enters your communication sector, so plan to focus on paperwork the next few days. It's a great time to make updates on contracts. Need to sign one soon?

Have an extra set of eyes on the fine print; consult an attorney to review documents before making a final decision.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, when the Moon enters your sector of money, it’s time to get serious about what you want and how you will acquire it.

This can be an excellent time for you to make a little extra income on the side, either through a hobby or taking on extra shifts for work.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Moon in your zodiac sign for the next few days is an excellent time for you to work on personal goals.



If you have some gently used clothes you would like to donate, this weekend is perfect for sorting items and preparing for a major house cleaning in time for spring.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon will be in your sector of hidden enemies today. While it completes its transit through Capricorn, it's important to be hyper diligent with your boundaries taking special care around matters that mean the most to you.

Be cautious with the types of relationships you form and ensure that they are mutually beneficial — not rooted in false pretenses or hidden agendas. Good friends can still be made, so choose wisely.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon will be entering your sector of friendships. So, this is an excellent time for you to meet new people, particularly people in authority positions that can significantly help you because of their influence around other decision-makers.

It's time for you to network, Aquarius, because you never know who you may meet.

