Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For February 28, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Monday, February 28, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Monday's have a pesky reputation for being a rocky start to the workweek, and when the Moon in Aquarius swoops past Saturn, it may feel that way for all zodiac signs even if you have the day off.

The day comes with the energy of a 9, the humanitarian. 9 is about people and doing things for others, but in the tarot, it can also reveal the drama created by individuals who have motives or hidden agendas.

What does your daily tarot card reading have to say about your Monday? Read on to find out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Frustrated much? Aries, the truth is you've had your patience tested, tried, and the truth is you're finished with having people tell you to be calm and to wait. There are times when you have to decide that the door has closed.

You may not be able to go back to the past, but the future is going to be so much brighter. Plus, the bonus: you don't have to deal with people who disrespect your time. Win/win.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, the reversed King of Pentacles is giving you a clear indicator that the person you thought would be flexible or even open-minded is actually less so than you had realized. You will see it in their resistance to change.

They may not say it aloud, but the lack of participation, feedback, or giving you the information you need should be all that you need to know.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

The Page of Cups is giving you permission to try something fun, playful, and artful, too.

Pull out your old adult coloring books and favorite pens. If you love to do watercoloring, drawing, or trying your hand at writing a song, this is the time to do it. Your imagination is wild with wonder and ideas!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

The Seven of Wands is a card saying if anyone will stand up for you, you need to do it. You have to be firm with your boundaries.

No one else is going to be there for you unless you show them you're unwilling to compromise on your standards or your goals. You have to remain confident in yourself, and trust that the rest will work through for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

When the reversed Queen of Cups shows up in a tarot card reading, you have to admit to yourself that you have become detached from your inner voice, your intuition, and your inner world.

Life has become busy and there are too many things happening all at the same time. So, what are you going to do about it, Leo? It's time for things to change.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

You aren't always an introvert. Sometimes you enjoy being in the crowd and sharing your ideas. The reversed Hermit is telling you to put yourself out there.

You might have dreams of sharing your ideas on a platform or giving a speech to a crowd. You need a platform, so turn to social media to begin developing your voice and attracting your audience.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death

The Death tarot card is more than physical death, it's a closure or the end of a chapter in your life where a new one is about to begin. You are closing the door on something that you've outgrown.

Even this exciting change will come with some painful points or feelings of sorrow, but there is hope on the other side. There's so much more to look forward to for you in the future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

When you have the Two of Cups tarot card, it's a decision to give and take with another person in a way that is harmonious and balanced.

You might have a significant other you want to become closer to, so one way to start, according to this tarot card, is to share your life more intimately, and ask them to do the same for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

You don't always get what you want, Sagittarius, and when you receive the Seven of Pentacles, reversed, it can imply that your energy and efforts will return empty-handed.

You have put in all the energy and effort to make things flow nicely, but the outcome was not what you thought it would be. More time is needed or someone else has to decide to do the right thing and meet you halfway.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

The reversed Queen of Swords is about attachments, and you have allowed yourself to become overly involved with a problem, that isn't even yours.

Your kind heart needs to step back and let someone else handle their crisis. Even though you love this person, your help is going to get in the way of them learning a valuable lesson.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

The Emperor reversed is about control issues. You may come into contact with an argumentative person who has decided to push your buttons. What is behind their pesky behavior? Their goal is to have you under their power.

So, choose to own your identity and personhood. When people show you who they are, believe them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

You don't want to be a know-it-all, and Pisces you may not realize that's how you're coming across lately, but you are.

The King of Swords reversed is saying to taper it down a little bit. Even if you are the smartest person in a room about a particular subject, that does not mean you need to remove the love of discovery from someone else.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.