Your daily horoscope for February 28, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and while in the sign that represents friendship, networking, and even the internet, it will speak to Saturn encouraging stillness, frugality, and mature decision-making.

Famous people born on February 28:

American actress and singer, Bernadette Peters

American comedian, Gilbert Gottfried

While the Moon is in Aquarius on Monday

— be selective about who you are around

—monitor your internet use and clear cookies, caches, and update your cyberware

—delete old social media profiles and update passwords; maybe even do a password check for safety to see if anything has been disclosed on the dark web

Daily horoscope for February 28, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

A mature, capable friend is what you need, Aries. The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, bringing attention to your solar house of friendships, and this is the time to look for high-quality relationships.

Don't settle for friendships that leave you feeling like you're the only grown-up in the room. Raise your standards, and set them higher than you believe you can reach.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Be firm about your goals, and when you have to delay gratification to get what you want from your profession, then that's what you do.

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, bringing attention to your solar house of career and social status. This brings a sober and intentional approach to your goal setting, Instead of jumping into something with both feet, be willing to learn and grow from others.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Dedicate yourself and your time to the art of a particular practice or tradition. The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, bringing attention to your solar house of education.

This is the time to compare your goals and to evaluate them. You may be restructuring your schedule or deciding that you don't want to go to college altogether. Maybe taking up an apprenticeship or internship will be a big help for you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Getting what you need may feel harder than usual to come by, and the reason could be that the Moon conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, bringing attention to your solar house of resources. So evaluate your requests.

Are they really what you 'need' or are you looking at wants as if they are necessities. You never know. You might be saving money in the long run thanks to this temporary setback.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may be ready to choose your partner and no one else. The decision to be in a long-term relationship and exclusive is a tough one to make.

But, the Moon conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, bringing attention to your solar house of commitment, and this can have you feeling differently about your relationship goals.

You may be at a different place in life where being with one person and building your future together is all that matters for you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's time to get serious about taking care of your body and your emotional health. The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, bringing attention to your solar house of health

So, this is an important time to exercise caution and to avoid taking any uncalculated risks that are unnecessary for your physical well-being.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may change your mind about the things that you enjoy doing and what brings you joy. The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, bringing attention to your solar house of pleasure, and this can feel like you have to grow up faster than you are ready for.

A sudden change in your environment or living situation can have you feeling creative and ready to try something new and fun.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Right now, tread lightly. The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, bringing attention to your solar house of home and family, and there can be power struggles or feelings of tension in your home over things that you cannot change or control.

Do not take some of what is said personally. You may be asked to bear a bit more responsibility than even you feel ready to handle.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Some messages get missed or not delivered at all. There can even be a person with more seniority training you or having to hold you accountable.

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, bringing attention to your solar house of communication, and this can be a block in how you think or what you'd like to say. At the end of the day, Sagittarius, less is always going to be more.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are learning to be more frugal and mature about how and what you spend money on.

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, bringing attention to your solar house of money and this can have you feeling down in the dumps about not earning as much as you want right now.

This is a great time to look for new opportunities and to reach out to senior contacts that you've worked with before to find out about a different field or to see how you might break into a new industry.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Being yourself can be difficult, especially when you're used to hiding who you are. The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, bringing attention to your solar house of identity.

This is a great time to talk openly with your partners about your lifestyle and decisions. While a boundary on advice may still be needed, it will make you feel better knowing you have their love and support.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, bringing attention to your solar house of hidden enemies, and you may find yourself being firm about letting a toxic individual or situation go.

You have given plenty of yourself, and now it's time for you to move on and do what's best for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

