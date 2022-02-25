Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For February 26, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Saturday, February 26, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What needs to change? Saturday is a day of rest, but when you know you need to do something differently, you might opt to work instead.

Saturday's number is a 5, and 5 is about seeking freedom, times of flux and often this comes with chaos.

Similar to when you start to clear out a room or rearrange a closet or drawer the mess happens first before structure and order.

So, today, especially on a day when the Moon is in Capricorn, be open to doing a little extra if you know it will move your life forward.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Self-doubt happens to the best of us, but the Six of Wands is saying that you need a boost to your self-esteem and confidence right now. You may feel uncertain and insecure about your future, and that's to be expected.

Things are unpredictable, and it's tough to tell what will happen next. So, you need to put a chin-up, Aries, and the best thing to do is to place one foot in front of the other and move forward.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

Are you paying too much attention to what someone is saying about you? This person is in your past, Taurus, and the Six of Cups reversed is telling you that you are moving forward.

It's easy for you to get stuck on a person's opinion, but try not to. They only know the you that you used to be, and not the person you are now. It's their loss.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

The reversed Nne of Wands is about being stuck on what you once thought and refusing to see things for what they are now.

You are possibly holding on to what is familiar out of fear that change is too risky. But, you are good with taking risks,

Gemini so even though you may not know what the future will bring for you. Try to see the potential instead of the cost.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

The Three of Cups is a sign that better things are headed your way. Have you recently gone through a tough time or a career dry spell?

There can remain lingering fears of failure, but the sun is beginning to part and the great news is headed your way. Perhaps a job offer or a promotion is underway.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

You can't trust someone that you know has a propensity for lying and not telling the truth.

You may not understand their motive or what compels this person to think about themselves in such a way, but they are not concerned with how this affects you. They just want to feel good about themselves.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

The reversed Two of Swords is a warning that you have been dealt a cold shoulder or will have a matter where feelings are not warm and love is being held back from you.

You may find this so difficult as it can feel lonely when you're not in a loving place. As difficult as this can be emotional, do not deny the truth. Admit that this is how you're feeling.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

The Three of Swords is about betrayal and separation from someone you once loved or still care for deeply. You might witness or discover that someone has cheated or maybe you have fallen in love with someone else and feel guilty for doing so.

This won't be an easy matter to address, but it's important to acknowledge where you are now so that when the right time comes, your intuition can help you to decide what to do next.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Bad things happen to good people every day, and when you get the Ten of Swords in a tarot card reading, it's a sad omen of or warning of things that may happen soon.

The point is to prepare as much as you can to avoid or lessen the impact of a negative experience. First, start by listening to your gut, and secondly don't be afraid to ask for help when you need it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength

The Strength tarot card is about courage, stamina, and going the extra mile.

So, when you are in a bad position in life, you might feel weak but this tarot card is telling you that you are stronger than you realize.

You will make it through with flying colors. So, believe in yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

The reversed Two of Wands is a card about options, and sometimes you aren't able to access the resources you need, so it feels like your choices are limited and perhaps non-existent.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

No matter if you are just starting out on a new adventure or mid-way through a current project, The Fool reversed tarot card is a sign that delays are on their way.

You might be making good progress now, but this may be only a shadow of what is coming next. You will experience a setback, so use that time to regroup and improve what you have completed, to make it better.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

When you feel like someone has let you down, you may wish to remove yourself from the picture altogether.

The Eight of Cups is saying that separating yourself from the situation is a wise step and it will be helpful to you to regain perspective.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.