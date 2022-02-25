Your daily horoscope for February 26, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday.

This weekend may feel like it was made for rest, but the Moon in Capricorn indicates there are other plans in store for every zodiac sign in astrology.

This is a crazier than usual weekend with the potential for arguments and rifts between friends and lovers.

The Moon in Capricorn passing by love-oriented Venus is determined to fight Mars, so transformational Pluto may use this tension to promote change that is long over due.

Problems mean that we have choices to make. Arguments can be productive.

We can choose to stay where we are and make war or fight for peace Pluto with the Moon says or you can choose to walk away and opt for other places in life where we feel like we belong.

Famous people born on February 26:

American singer/songwriter, Michael Bolton

French poet, Victor Hugo

While the Moon is in Capricorn:

— avoid arrogance, and realize some people will reflect back at you what they are feeling.

—anticipate fears rising to the surface because that's what Pluto often does when it connects with the Moon

—remain productive and work when you can.

Daily horoscope for February 26, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, trust your instincts. The Sun is in your house of hidden enemies, and the Moon will be located in your sector of reputation.

So you need to keep specific guards up to prevent yourself from being misguided or taken in the wrong direction.

Delegating your thoughts out to someone else to make decisions is not advised. Instead, think about your long-term goals and stick to whatever plans you have created for yourself.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today’s Sun will be in your sector of friends and networking.

Although you may find it inconvenient to commit to appointments or meetings, this is actually a good time for you to take a moment and step out of your comfort zone.

This is a great day to hand out business cards and get contacts to reach out and connect later.

Schedule a meeting from a meeting and invite someone you would like to get to know a little bit better to dinner or lunch.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you may find yourself in the limelight getting recognized for the excellent work that you have done.

However, in the back of your mind, you may still be aware of secrets or deception that have happened in the workplace. As a result, it can be challenging for you to feel completely content in your career right now.

However, it’s essential for you to still remain in the moment and acknowledge that you have done an excellent job. Pat yourself on the back for a job well done.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon remains in your sign of partnership. So when the Sun brings attention to your higher learning sector, it’s a good time to look at your relationships and what you need to develop within yourself.

This is a time for you to do your inner work. Whatever you can accomplish personally will automatically extend out to your relationships.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you may be wholly dedicated and committed to getting the little things done at the house and home. However, don’t forget to do something that affects other people and is helpful.

For example, ensuring that you have your essential paperwork, such as wills and surrogate information. Also, it could be a good idea to create some sort of document where your stored passwords are so that they can handle the matter.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, this is a special day for you and the romance department. Your significant other may have a genuine interest in spending some one-on-one time with you today.

Plan to do something romantic to take advantage of this precious energy. Plan a last-minute dinner date with your sweetheart to reconnect and become involved in each other's lives.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you may find yourself doing things for others to be helpful. It's easy for you to get caught up on what your boss or an adult family member needs.

But don't get so busy doing everything that needs to be done for others, to only lose sight of your own errands.

Try to maintain a strong sense of balance in time management today and not shortchange your own goals.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Words have special meaning for you today, so it’s a good day for writing, reading poetry, or watching romantic films.



If you love to write personalized cards and have a special occasion coming soon, put down on paper something sweet and sentimental such as a love note to give to your special person.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, with the Sun in your house of home and the Moon and your sector of personal property, it’s a good time for you to focus on matters related to your place of residence.

For example, this can be a good day for looking at furniture, rearranging rooms, or planning a project that helps to improve your personal space.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today is a beautiful time to get your thoughts and ideas out in the open. Unfortunately, the Sun continues to transit your third house of communication.

How you would like to get your point across can be less precise when the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Pisces. However, with the Moon in Capricorn and your personal development sector, you can be more in tune with your desires and wants and get your point across with tact and sensibility.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you may incur some sort of financial loss if you are not careful. With the Moon in your sector of money and the Sun in your solar house of hidden things, be careful not to get distracted and misplace a critical object.

Instead, try to remain fully present, especially when transitioning from one activity to the other.

This will help you avoid costly mistakes such as leaving behind a cell phone or forgetting to pick up your belongings when exiting from one place to another.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, with the Sun in your zodiac sign and today’s Moon in your sector friendships it’s a good day for socializing and going out with friends.

You may find that hanging out with people who like to do similar things would be an excellent way for you to start the weekend. So make plans to try something fun.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

