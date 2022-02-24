Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For February 25, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Friday, February 25, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We have a collision of energy today when the numerology is a 6, saying to nurture others and to mother ourselves, and the Moon is in the taskmaker's sign of Capricorn.

So, what should we do on Friday when there is an obvious conflict of interest taking place, according to the tarot?

Friday is ruled by the planet Venus, which is also in the zodiac sign of Capricorn. Venus is about love, property, and doing things within balance.

All these signs say we ought to do a bit of both. So, take good care of yourself, first, and then manage your own work tasks. Knowing your needs are met will make you feel lighter and more loving, too.

Then as time allows, channel the energy of the number 6 into your relationships doing service-oriented things: cooking, nurturing, listening, and spending time involved with work you love.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Not everyone will get along, and that is the overall warning when you receive the reversed Three of Pentacles.

The fact that some people may choose to create war instead of peace can be disheartening, but you, Aries can be the peacemaker. The choice on how this happens is all yours.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

The Knight of Swords is saying that you do not want to follow the crowd. You need to do things that fit with your own personal narrative, and that may not match with the head-nodding of the rest of the world.

You have to beat to the tune of your own drum, Taurus, and if that means you do so without getting approval, then that is the sacrifice you pay for happiness.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

It's time for a fresh start and to wipe the slate clean, Gemini, when you get the Ace of Wands. You are the creator of your fate and your destiny.

You may not be able to see into the 'how' but you can see into the why. Your desire is a reason enough for you to be able to rise above the noise and to make whatever you dream possible.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

When you have the King of Wands, it may mean that you have to take on the role of the defender for someone or against something that is threatening your home and your family.

This does not necessarily mean a person but anything that may seem to throw off the balance of your home life — busyness, routines, or clutter. Do a sweeping evaluation of your family life to see what could be causing problems.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

While you may find working so hard overall unpleasant, isn't it a wonderful feeling to know that what you've received you have earned?

The Knight of Pentacles is an encouraging card for anyone who has a goal to attain. it's a sign that you are on the right path, so keep moving forward.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

You don't have to get married or follow the traditional norms of society if you don't feel that it's right for you.

The Hierophant is saying that to comingle your life because of what others think is not the right motive. You have to follow your heart, Virgo. Do what you perceive is best for you to do for whatever journey you are on.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

The reversed Nine of Cups isn't exactly patting you on the back for doing a good job, it's more like a kick in the pants to say, you have more work to do.

You may be striving against feeling like you're an imposter at work or in a career you love. While it can feel easier to quit and not face your fears, this is the time when you don't want to back down from your dreams. You have to push through.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Money can feel hard to come by and you may wonder if there is going to be enough to make ends meet this month.

The Four of Pentacles reversed is about your financial status. You may think that you are going to fall short and the bills will still come.

This tarot card is a signal to plan ahead and prepare. There's always going to be a need for a little financial cushion to help where you need it. So make one soon.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

The reversed Tower is saying to you that you, Sagittarius, dodged a metaphorical bullet.

You might have walked into a nasty situation without realizing what you were getting yourself into.

You didn't need the drama, and some events turned things around to keep you from having to deal with the unpleasantries.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

The Ace of Cups is when you are in a situation to give birth to a new project. You have been working so hard and the fruit of your labors is about to come to life.

It's the hardest now because of how amazing everything is going to be for you soon. So, don't give up hope when life feels impossible... you're so close to your dream.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

You may hear from an ex that you thought you would no longer have to speak with.

And, the reversed High Priestess tarot card is a sign that you have to hold firmly to your boundaries and not let someone else dictate what you will or will not do.

If you don't want to reopen the door to your heart, then you get to decide that it's not going to work for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Not all emotions are going to come to light, and when you have the Five of Wands in reverse, it's a message that some things are being hidden from a simple view for you.

You may be only scratching the surface now, but later you will find that there was so much more than you realized, but needed to know.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.