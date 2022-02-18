Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For February 19, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Saturday, February 19, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the dreamiest of zodiac signs: Pisces, and even though Pisces is spiritual it's also the ruler of hidden enemies, karma, depression, and lies.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Libra, which is associated to The Empress tarot card whose keywords include inner voice, intuition, and feminine power.

On Saturday, we have a waning gibbous Moon phase after coming from the Full Moon. If you practice spell work, this lunar phase is perfect for boundary setting and cutting emotional ties from toxic individuals.

In numerology, we are experiencing the energy of a 9, the humanitarian, which invites us to combat any lingering seasonal sadness from winter by doing something good for others.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords

The King of Swords is a tarot card about intellect and reason, and for you Aries, this is a no-brainer. You always use your mind when it comes to making decisions.

The key to winning is common sense and if you have to make a choice that is difficult, do what is reasonable on paper, not just what your heart says you ought to do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

The Eighth of Wands reversed is a warning, Taurus. You do not want to lose your cool today because you never know who it is you're going to make happy when they see that you aren't in control of your feelings.

Someone may try to push your buttons to get you going just to show everyone that you aren't always the nice person you claim to be. Be a step ahead and own your actions. No one should have that type of control over you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Happiness is an inside job, Gemini. So, if you decide that you're going to be content, then there's very little chance for situations to throw off your joy.

But if you're searching for things that will satisfy you or make you feel better, and can't find anything at all, the Nine of Cups reversed is saying you need to look inside of yourself and strive to be content.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

The Star tarot card is a card of guidance and wisdom from the universe and your higher power. Maybe you're not a person who thinks prayer works, but you believe in the power of intention.

Today, speak what you want to command into existence and be selective with what you think and say. Without trying you will become in alignment with the world around you and the energy in your life, perhaps bringing what you want your way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

When the Death card comes up in a tarot reading you may envision the loss of life, but there is so much more to this card for you today.

It's saying that you are entering a new journey and even though you may feel sad to close the door on this chapter, a better future is about to unfold for you.

So, look forward instead of focusing on what has already happened — the past intended to grow you for this moment.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

The Hanged Man is a sign of waiting, and you may be holding off on doing something you want for someone else to catch up or get their own needs met.

You could do whatever you want without giving another moment of your time away, but instead, this card is saying to show your love by remaining patient and kind.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

The Page of Wands is a card of advice, and it's saying not to dismiss the message or wisdom of a person because of their age.

You may think that years are associated with wisdom, but this tarot card is saying that a young person may surprise you with their depth of perception and ability to see into your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

The Hermit in reverse is about being in a position where you feel like an outsider looking in.

You may struggle with lonely feelings today, and you may even sense that your life is lacking strong enough purpose.

You have a unique opportunity to make important changes that help you to grow into a more well-rounded and better person.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

The one resource you can't get back if you waste it is time, Sagittarius. The Two of Pentacles is about valuing your schedule.

Being a good manager of your efforts is going to take some diligence on your part, but when you are clear about your goals and what you wish to accomplish you will find that you are able to say no or yes when it is most appropriate.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

The Queen of Swords can come in a reading when you feel numb inside.

Your problems may have felt overpowering so the only thing you could do was detach and not let yourself become bombarded by the sorrow. This lack of feeling won't last forever but will pass once you are in a better place.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Don't second-guess yourself, as this is what the Judgement tarot card in this position indicates. You have your reasons for why you did certain things.

You may not always understand your own choices, but when you know that you tried to be and do your very best then the rest must be left to fate.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Left to themselves, bad choices can be made. The Knight of Swords is a sign that you have to ask for advice and get information from others.

You may be able to improve your life once you have gathered more information. Much of what you're experiencing now does not have to happen. So why not just avoid it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.