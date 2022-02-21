Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For February 22, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Tuesday, February 22, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We have a lot going on today, but much of it will fly beneath the radar of most people's awareness.

The Moon remains in the darkness of Scorpio which rules occult, sexuality, secrets, and death. The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Pisces which rules deception, illusions, karma and hidden enemies.

Tuesday's numerology is a 3, the Creative, and this all takes place during the closing of the 2-22-22 energy portal this month.

This is the day where things start to take shape and our future is remapped. If you have a change you need to make, an intention to set, be sure to envision it and create a vision board as a reminder of how special your life is at this time.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Life is moving at a faster pace, and although you may only be experiencing the rumble of change, what's unsettling is how quickly you may have to pivot today.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of secrets and resources, and when the Moon speaks to Uranus in your sector of money, prepare to pull out your pocketbook. An unexpected bill could come in, and you may be asked to pay sooner than later.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have to think about what you want and need, and friends may be a source of information and emotional support to you.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of commitments, and when it speaks to Jupiter in your sector of friendships, this is the time to branch out and explore what your options are.

Remember that it's always best to learn from the experience of others, and this time around it may even spare you from unnecessary grief.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The day is perfect for digging into the details and being curious, about what needs to be done and how to do it correctly.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of routines, and if you have research or important paperwork to complete, the Moon's relationship to Mars is supporting you.

There's less room for procrastination and the spark of drive and determination you needed will likely be there to help you get through the worst of it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of romance, but you may still feel slightly hesitant about being the one to initiate plans.

With Saturn making a tough aspect to the Moon today, it's best to focus on what you need to get accomplished.

While it may be hard not to daydream or have your mind on someone special, it's best to redirect your energy and thoughts on accomplishing a goal or completing an important project.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of home and the family, and you may still feel like you're at odds with relatives or a significant other. Saturn in your relationship and commitment sector is a solid reminder to avoid making decisions without consulting the people your choices would affect.

You could be tempted to say 'yes' to something to avoid hearing a rejection from a partner, but to avoid problems and lack of support, it's better to ensure you're all on the same page.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of communication, and this can be an intense time for you emotionally.

A Scorpio Moon can be in search of information and the details you aren't comfortable sharing.

You may find it hard to avoid tough conversations, but a confrontation may be necessary and likely.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of money and personal property.

The Moon will speak nicely to your ruling planet, Venus in your sector of family and the home, which makes today a great time for investments or buying something you'd like for your home.

Maybe a quick run through your favorite thrift shop can have you discover a nice piece of art or furniture that you'd love to buy.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in your zodiac sign, your solar house of personal development and identity, which makes today perfect for working on yourself.

Strive to reach or set a new goal, or make a change in your routine that makes the day run more smoothly for you.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

The Moon will speak to your ruling planet, Mars in your sector of communication. If you have some important phone calls you need to make that involve sales or negotiating, it's a good time to do so.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of hidden enemies, and this could make it a difficult day, but also healing to the point of providing closure.

The Moon will be chatting with Saturn, and it often brings up things that need to be resolved quickly, so if you have an obstacle that's impeding your growth in life, it may be revealed to you today.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A friend may pull through for you in an area of your life that also helps you out financially.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of friendships, and when the Moon speaks to Saturn in your sector of money, a new foundation or some restructuring could take place that allows you more time or freedoms than you didn't have last week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of career.

And with Saturn in your sign speaking to the Moon, it is a strong day to make positive impressions.

You may find that your ability to command attention and take initiative demonstrates your leadership and growth capabilities at work. If you do well, it can be a feather in your cap for later when a promotional opportunity is available.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of learning and education, but you may discover that you have acquired much more knowledge than you give yourself credit for.

You may have been thinking about going back to school or taking a course or two to help you deepen your knowledge on a subject, but the timing may not be right for now or it can be difficult and challenging to start and finish what you'd like to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.