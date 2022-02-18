Love Horoscope For Saturday, February 19, 2022

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 19, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Aries

Aries, swallowing your pride is not your strongest trait, but with Venus and Mars conjunct in your sector of social status, you may find that your love of a person overshadows your desire to be right.

This can be the opening of a new chapter in your love life where you're able to befriend and not think only of yourself when it comes to love.

Taurus

Your faith in love can be restored but not without a lot of struggle internally. There are a few things that you have felt disappointed about when it comes to romance and your love life.

However, a tough lesson in what love truly is meant to be can teach you how to release fear and enter into a mindset that allows you to embrace the what-ifs.

Gemini

It's time for a judgment check. There's a saying that 'love covers a multitude of sins' and right now you may find that your desire to get to know someone overshadows your concerns about the red flags you see.

While this is a personal decision, and one you must make, it is a good idea to think through your decisions so that you're not entering a relationship blindly.

Cancer

All relationships have their element of work to be done, Cancer.

So, when you and your partner are not getting along, this can be a sign that you have to strive to do a bit more than you had originally thought you would.

This may not mean that your relationship has failed but that you're actually becoming a stronger couple who is growing and becoming closer in your love for each other.

Leo

The day-to-day grind can break down communication and the feeling of romance in the most connected partners. So, Leo, you may have to do something special to bring the spark back into your love life and not assume that it will return organically.

Schedule a date night for the near future. Plan something unexpected. Think outside of the box and see how things improve.

Virgo

It's so easy to fall back in love again if you were truly in love in the first place. You and your partner may be bumping heads more than usual lately, but the passion is still there.

You simply have to find a way to reconnect on neutral territory so that there is respect and care. Try to see your partner as someone who is doing their best, and ask for them to give you the benefit of the doubt, too.

Libra

A home filled with passion and love is hard to create and can be harder to maintain.

However, if you both try to show each other love and speak one another's love language, it's possible. Today, make it a priority to be there for each other in a way that both of you understand.

Scorpio

Communication in relationships is not always easy to maintain, and when you get caught up in an argument it can feel nearly impossible to rekindle.

However, today, you may find that you're able to see beyond the words to the heart of the matter. This can restore your faith in love and encourage you to believe in your significant other's desire to care for you and to remain faithful.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, it's a wonderful day to invest in your love life, even if you're single. If you've been thinking about signing up for a dating app or subscribing to a service that helps you to meet others, you may find that your curiosity has grown and decide to take the leap of faith and do it.

Capricorn

Even though love is never supposed to be selfish, there is also a time when you have to accept that you also matter in the relationship. Today, you may need to assert your right to be respected and treated with the type of love you desire. In fact, it's the perfect time for you to ask for what you need.

Aquarius

The past should not define the future of your relationship, but in order to avoid making the same mistake, you need to evaluate it. Learn from the past as best as you can, and if your significant other must talk about it, listen with an open heart and mind.

Pisces

The Mars and Venus conjunction in your friendship sector helps you to see the true value of friendship in love.

Build your love on friendship. You may find that the love of your life is a person whom you can let all your guards down around, and one that you feel hears your heart even when you're not able to communicate what you're feeling as well as you would like.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.