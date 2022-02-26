3 zodiac signs who will have a great day on February 27, 2022 

Amazing things are in store for all zodiac signs, but today serves as a reminder that your happiness remains an inside job for Aquarius, Cancer, and Aries, so if something is not making you happy, then it is your job to fix it.

On February 27, 2022, we are coming off the powerful gathering of planets in Capricorn that took place on Saturday while the Moon leaves Capricorn to enter Aquarius.

This shift in the Moon's energy means healing and deep realizations about how you have operated and the motivations for the choices that you have made are going to feel more compelled. You will now take initiative to change things.

The healing energy of planets in Capricorn lasts through Monday, February 28, so it is something to be aware of, especially if challenges come up or you feel a shift in your way of thinking.

The only bigger influence that you are still feeling is the effects of the dance between Mars and Venus which will be lingering on until mid-March.

This is powerful energy for anything having to do with what you feel connected to, what and who you love, and the motivation to go after it.

There are some moments so big in your life that you need the universe to conspire in your favor to help you make it happen.

Right now, is one of those moments, so try not to push yourself to keep doing anything that does not resonate with your soul.

As you move through the Sunday, the parts of your life that are out of alignment with your truth will start to become more apparent.

In relationships, it is appropriate to bring this to our partner to discuss, but it always lies within our power to fix.

Look for ways that you have in the past contributed to your own unhappiness through the choices you have made or even those you have refused to make and then make the choice to choose differently.

Because just as you have chosen unhappiness, you can also choose to move towards setting up your life to feel greater happiness.

3 zodiac signs who will have a great day on February 27, 2022

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today you should feel like it affirms the recent thoughts and ideas that you have had about what to focus on next. With yesterday’s energy really encouraging you to break away from any hurt that was still lingering in the past, today offers opportunities for confirmation on just how good it feels to free yourself.

The deep healing of Capricorn is still present today, but with the Moon, firmly in your zodiac sign you are breathing lighter and looking for ways to incorporate more into your life. It is not just one thing that you are trying to do more of, but a state of more in everything that you do.

More love, more joy, space, romance, fun, and of course even freedom. When you still have the memory of the hurt, it can make you self-protect, or even be skeptical when the amazing shows up.

But today is different. You are seeing something that it feels like you previously missed and because of that, everything looks clearer. That is what happens though when you shift from fearing the pain of the past to being excited for the joy in the future.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Yesterday was a rougher day for you, with all that Capricorn energy affecting all relationships in your life, it may have felt like one continual round of putting out five-alarm fires. Today though offers a bit of a reprieve. The Moon, your ruling planet, leaves Capricorn and heads into Aquarius, a sign that helps you not care what others think and instead follow your wants, desires, and dreams.

This opens you up to some diverse types of conflict resolution that yesterday did not feel like an option. There will still be things to figure out, by no means is everything simply gone or settled down, but because you are not going to be worrying about making everyone happy or pleasing anyone, you are going to be more apt to make the hard choices that are best for you.

There still are some helpful connections between planets, like Venus and Mars, that should help bring some stability into your life and those tricky situations. If things still feel like they are moving slow, just wait a few days because once that Aquarian energy moves in next week, everything will start to pick up space.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are still a few weeks out from the start of your birthday season, but it does not mean it is not already heating up. Mars is your ruling planet and is currently one of the stars of the astrological show that you are moving through. Unlike some, you are not a spectator though but are full-on in the trenches.

Today should start to get better after the rare run in Venus and Mars with Pluto yesterday. If anything, things have come to a head in your life, or even relationship, that makes you aware that there is no more putting something off for another day.

Mars in Capricorn has been all about planning and taking those necessary steps to set yourself up for what is coming next. But yesterday was the final straw that nothing is like it was before nor will it ever be again.

You could keep procrastinating or even trying to ignore just how terrible things have gotten, but there is a light that gets turned on inside of you making you realize that the longer you do this, the longer you put off your own happiness. And, realizing this power rests in your hands makes every other decision easier because if you are not madly in love with your life, there is no point in staying.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.