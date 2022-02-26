Not every person is cut out to be in a one-on-one relationship. Some people prefer to keep their options open, and for three zodiac signs who want an open relationship, the call to wander outside of their current one (even for a little while) grows during the Moon when it sextiles Jupiter.

With Jupiter, every emotion grows stronger than the one before, so when this transit happens on February 27, 2022, Libra, Scorpio, and Aquarius, three zodiac signs with a reputation for having trouble committing fully to one partnership are the ones who feel open relationships are the answer the most.

For those who dream of expanding their relationship to the status of 'open', this may be a transit that allows for that kind of thinking, while supporting it. Moon sextile Jupiter is THE time to act on ideas, especially ideas that are considered 'out of the box' or 'out of one's comfort zone.'

Because, again, not everyone is up for the idea of an open relationship, but for those who see the light in this kind of entanglement, it can only mean good news.

Some folks are just not cut out for monogamy, and when those folks get together and form relationships, it could turn out to be a very interesting experience for all parties involved.

If you're not into it, you won't go there, but for the folks who wish to invite new romantic partners into their primary partnership, this is the best time to start this up. Moon sextile Jupiter supports open relationships and polyamorous affairs.

3 zodiac signs who want an open relationship during the moon sextile Jupiter starting February 27, 2022

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've played the monogamy game, simply because everyone you've ever dated wanted it that way. But, in truth, you've never really felt the threat in opening a relationship up to the idea of bringing in another lover...or two. It just seems more like fun to you than a statement of disloyalty.

In fact, you've always been the person who believes that sexual love is the kind of love that 'should' be shared and appreciated for what it is, and not used as some kind of monogamous control game. You don't want to be controlled, especially by a possessive partner. Good thing for you — you have a partner who is just as into an open relationship as you are. Go for it, Libra!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You tend to do the double standard thing a bit too much, meaning, you'd like to have an open relationship, so long as your partner doesn't enjoy it 'too' much. Know what I mean here, Scorpio? You'd love to share intimate relations with other people who are not your partner, and in order to do so in a 'generous' way, you might want to bring the idea up with your partner.

While you want their consent, you don't want them to jump up and down with glee. Nonetheless, you will bring this up to them during Moon sextile Jupiter, and while they will consent to it, you'll keep your eye on them the whole time. After all, you don't want them to enjoy themselves too, too much.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The more, the merrier, where you're concerned, Aquarius. Do you want to be dedicated to love? Oh hell yeah, but you also like the idea of not being tied down sexually. You want to live, love, and grow with your partner and you don't believe you need to be monogamous to do so.

And, because you've chosen well, you found in your mate someone who feels the same way as you do. It's that no one had the nerve to suggest having an open relationship until now. You'll find success in this. As long as you both keep the honesty intact, you'll enjoy this process for all it's worth.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.