Love Horoscope For Thursday, February 17, 2022

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 17, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Aries

Aries, sometimes losing is a form of winning, and it can surprise you. You may find yourself in a position where a person you liked suddenly ghosts you or a breakup of a long-term relationship is suddenly announced.

But, the loss leads you down a path you never would have traveled before, and this negative becomes a positive. One day you may find yourself saying that you wouldn't have traded the pain for anything in the world because of how wonderful your life turned out.

Taurus

You can change, but not without good reason. A mindset shift can come on suddenly, and strongly, rooted in all the right reasons like love and loyalty for your friends or for a person who has been there for you many times over.

This becomes the impetus of what you needed to do in your own life but didn't have the power to choose for yourself. This time around you choose because it's best for a friend and in turn, benefits yourself.

Gemini

Not everyone you love is meant to be in your life in the capacity that you want them there. And, you may come to realize a relationship was over your head and not what you could handle.

So, without doing a thing they may walk away or distance themselves. So, your part is simply to trust that the universe is doing what's best for you and let it be.

Cancer

A sudden friendship, partnership, or merger opportunity could potentially fall into your lap providing you with a newly founded belief in God, your faith, or a higher power.

You might not have expected to be granted a chance at a higher-level role in a business dealing, but this may extend much further than what you see right now, and should be entertained in thought at the very least.

Leo

A sudden and unexpected change at work or within your relationship status can alter how you receive certain types of benefits — financial or those related to intimacy.

This may feel unfair to you right now, but Leo, you will see how the pieces fall together nicely bringing you more than you had imagined down the road, due to Uranus and Jupiter speaking to each other this week affecting your houses of resources and reputation.

Virgo

If you're in a long-distance relationship a sudden trip that you did not plan to take to see a loved one could be on the horizon.

You may find that you are in the midst of a growth spurt within your relationships and it can foster a sense of awe and wonderment, including a renewed belief in the power of love.

Libra

Uranus and Jupiter speaking today bring attention to your secrets and daily duties. You may have been keeping certain things to yourself in order to not bore a partner or burden them with the tasks that need to be done.

But, now is a great time to share what you are up to in order to help them understand you better, and also encourage them to support you in ways that you need.

Scorpio

A change to your relationship may not be what you hoped for, but this is a chance to try something new and to think outside of the box in your relationship.

You may find that a little unexpectantly renews the spark in your love life and help you to value your significant other more.

Sagittarius

Jupiter and Uranus bring attention to your sectors of health and family today. You may come to realize that there are some things you need to address within your family, Sagittarius.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

You may find that it's not only necessary because there is work to be done, but that it also helps you to address any anxiety or stress you are carrying as a result of family dynamics that are hurtful to you on some level.

Capricorn

You will see some sort of change in the way you view your love life and your pleasure and this can become a creative time for love.

You may find that you're able to talk more openly and become receptive to the ideas and visions for the future that your partner has, — while sharing your own, too.

Aquarius

Things change in the dynamics of your family, and this can prompt you to view your values differently.

The effects of Jupiter and Uranus speaking to one another work nicely in how you decide to spend money and how you also want to spend your time with the persons you love.

Pisces

You may receive a surprise in your love life that changes how you feel about yourself, due to today's relationship between Uranus and Jupiter.

Perhaps you finally decide that you want to get married or begin to view your outlook on commitments differently making it more desirable for you than you once had considered in the past.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.