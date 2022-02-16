3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During Moon Trine Venus Starting February 17, 2022

You're finally in luck! Moon trine Venus is here and that puts many zodiac signs in the lineup for a wonderful experience in love, and this will affect our daily horoscopes only for a few days.

Love lives will grow and improve during Thursday's astrology forecast transit, and not only that this is a great time to act on some of those loving thoughts, meaning, if you are up for doing something nice for someone you love. This is prime season for giving back to others.

Three zodiac signs benefit the most, but all of us feel this energy because it arrives just after the Full Moon in Leo.

How does the Moon trine Venus affect love on February 17, 2022?

If you are a Leo, Virgo, or an Aquarius zodiac sign, the Moon and Venus can provide support to your love life in the following ways starting on Thursday.

Moon trine venus increases emotional attachments.

Now, if you are someone who is presently in love, then your love life will grow immensely during this transit.

Moon trine Venus helps people find love.

If you're looking for love you'll be in the right place at the right time for it to happen. The kicker here is to stay open and keep on believing that you, too, are destined to have a great life that is filled with loving-kindness.

When the Moon is in harmony with Venus, people are optimistic about romance.

Moon trine Venus is also a great time for simply 'thinking' about love. If you're a creative person who needs a little 'booster shot' of love, then you'll get what you need.

Single? This is a great time for planning creative projects, writing poetry, crafting, and musical endeavors. Love is in the air, and it's not restricted to human interactions. Get out your guitar and write that love song!

3 zodiac signs whose love life improves during the Moon trine Venus starting February 17, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Moon trine Venus gives you that last little bit of inspiration that you needed in order for you to feel fully confident about bringing up a certain idea to the person you love. You have anticipated that they might not get into your idea, but it's now or never; if you don't ask, you don't get as they say.

And so, during Thursday's horoscope, you will ask ... whatever the question is, your person-partner is going to say yes to you. That could range from whether or not they will accompany you to do the laundry or whether or not they will marry you. Seriously, take advantage of this transit, as it seems to want you to have all the things you request.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've decided that you are going to impress someone by example. This means that you are no longer waiting for their approval or even their 'OK'. You feel that if your love life is to improve, then you need to step up to the plate and lead by example.

You'll be working on the house, freshening things up, adding art, throwing out what no longer has been used, and your partner will start to get into the swing of all this newness, around the time that Moon trine Venus is in the sky.

This could open up a whole new chapter in your love life. Maybe that was all it took to get a fresh new look at things. You had to be the one to take the first step, but look at how that works out for you. Where you go, they follow.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's always been about compromise with you, and though you dislike change or compromise as much as the next person does, you've come to realize that you can still get 'almost' exactly what you want and need if you do end up compromising.

The Moon trine Venus allows you to finally see all this compromising as an act of love on both of your parts. What you both fought against for so long, now seems silly and time-consuming; your lives together are set.

You want this, and during this transit, you'll come to realize that you've been doing the right thing all along. There is no more reason to rebel because the two of you realize that...you're actually happy together. Whodathunkit!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.