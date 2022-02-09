Love Horoscope For Thursday, February 10, 2022

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 10, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Aries

Friends make wonderful listeners, and it's great to have someone in your life with whom you can confide your secrets.

Good news, Aries. today is the perfect day to indulge in a little romantic fantasy and share what you've imagined the perfect partner would be like.

If there's any truth to the saying we become what we think, why not write a list of personality traits for that perfect person and keep them tucked close by for reference when you meet someone new.

Taurus

It's a long way down when you fall from the top of a pedestal you've been on, but this is not a disappointment that will last.

A person who has admired you from afar may see that you're only human, and this can be a slight shock to your relationship.

However, the sooner your relationship is grounded and placed on solid ground the better off you both will be.

Gemini

You want a love that will last, so your expectations about love can seem lofty to others but it's good to have high standards and not low ones that cause you heartache for ignoring your own needs.

Be aware that you are also compensating for the red flags you have historically missed due to a forgiving heart, but Gemini, it's important to note when you're dealing with a fatal flaw vs a work in progress. No one is perfect.

Cancer

Positive illusions in love are important, and you may find that your mind changes about a partner when you think about all the memories you've shared and the good times you've had with one another.

It's one thing to see how much work you have to do now, but looking at your couple's history, you soon realize that you have so much potential to attain the highest expression of love — unconditional love.

Leo

There are some blind spots to your budding romance, as is fairly typical in all relationships when they start, and even when you've been together for years.

You may find it a lot easier to spot them now that you're becoming more and more familiar with yourself.

However, for the next few days what you perceive that you have now may soon become less in less what you actually realize later.

Virgo

What you find romantic now can change because your taste will adjust to meet your relationship where it is at.

Chances are that you're going to experience something new and exciting through your significant other or a person you will meet and fall hard for.

This can be their way of showing you a new view of the world that opens your heart in a different way.

Libra

Your family dynamics are changing and if you're so busy you may not even notice it.

It's important to get back to a place where your living in the moment and not just going day by day thinking the rest of the family, including your partner is feeling the same way you are.

Do daily check-ins and be sure that you're not assuming that everyone is OK with the status quo.

Scorpio

Sometimes it's better to go for a drive and not argue with someone just because you feel like you ought to.

You might find that a short trip out helps you to clear your mind and keeps the negative energy levels lower.

You might even find that what you were going to say isn't exactly the right way to handle your situation.

It's wise to put space and time between you and your significant other, because that cooling period may be just what is needed.

Sagittarius

You might be surprised to discover that your partner has potential inside of them that you didn't notice up until now.

You may be the one to help them aspire to a new goal or to achieve a new dream.

You may be the voice of reason to help push them to do things that they have never done before, and it's all because you were the first person to believe in their capabilities.

Capricorn

A long-distance relationship is a double-edged sword. You've met someone who seems perfect and has all the right things that you adore, but they're miles away, so you want to see if it will work.

However, there are certain lessons about your relationship you can't learn when you're not in the same city, so there can be confusion about what to do. You might be unable to know right now what is best, but for the next few days clarity will arrive and your heart will help you figure it out.

Aquarius

You can't buy someone's happiness, and you may wish and hope that you had enough money to make your love's life better and take their pain away.

As much as you can help with bills or take them out to dinner and listen, there comes a point when joy is a decision they can make. And, you can't do that for them; they have to do it for themselves.

Pisces

You can't hide the truth any longer. You need to show that you're the type of friend who will be honest and forthright as much as you'll be loving and kind.

You have a big heart and love your friends, but when you find that one has done wrong to their partner, you might be in denial over the problem. It's just as important to love a person as they are, but also to be willing to confront their behavior in a loving way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.