One Card Tarot Reading For February 10, 2022

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Once your mind is made up, Aries, you are brutally honest and forthright never wavering from the decision you've made, but today, the Two of Swords says you're on the fence, because when in the reversed position, you're not sure what you want.

As much as this isn't like you, it may be a sign that you're not where you need to be. When it's not a heck yes, little ram, you know better — it's more than likely a big ole' no.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

First things first, Taurus. You have this Three of Wands card that says you're ready to make something amazing happen in your life, but there are other areas of your world that aren't where they need to be and instability is a killer.

You need to start thinking big — put your ducks in a row. Once you've got your priorities aligned, the rest will fall into place.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Confidence is king, and Gemini, the Nine of Pentacles is a sign that you've been talking to yourself negatively.

The chit-chat of your mind is not positively uplifting and as a result, your self-esteem has taken a huge hit. You know that you have flaws but look at all your strengths.

Focus on those, Gemini. It's better for you when you realize all that you bring to the table. You're working on the other stuff, and that's the best you can do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

The Five of Cups is a card of failure and success, but for you, you've experienced a letdown of sorts, and you're blaming yourself for what has happened. You need to stop that, Cancer. Things are not where they need to be but that does not have to be the end of the story.

This journey is still moving forward, and once you can get a hold of your feelings, you'll see that great things are coming your way because you are making it happen.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Once again, Leo, you have to swallow your pride. The world was made for partnership, helping each other, and being part of a team. You have someone who wants to help you and share everything they have to make your dreams come true.

But, you and your staunch independence are saying no, that you want to do things on your own. The Six of Pentacles is saying to you that this time, that's not how it's meant to be.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Someone is talking a big game, and Virgo, you see right through their façade.

You can tell that they aren't really sincere, and yet the Page of Swords reveals you're more tolerant than you know you should be. This isn't helping you or them. In fact, it would be better if you just told the person that you would like to see results.

Then, sit back and wait until they follow through. Then, you both will have your answer.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice

There's the legal system, and then there is karma. So, someone who got away with a crime or wrongdoing may appear to be unaffected but the universe knows what happened, Libra.

You may never see the final result of the verdict on their life for choices made, but that isn't what matters most, is it? What matters is letting divine retribution go, and releasing the anger you are holding on in your heart. Don't punish yourself with negative feelings.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

The Eight of Swords is about nasty gossip, and you may not realize how someone is speaking ill-will about you and against you. Put your protective guards up, Scorpio.

Try not to add any more information to the mix by keeping your secrets to yourself. If you're tempted to add to the conversation to settle the score and get your side of the story out there, don't. Truth speaks for itself, so you don't have to.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

There's a reason you keep your friendship circle tight, Sagittarius, and one of them is backstabbing and the pettiness that comes when competition sets in.

There's really no logical reason why anyone should feel like they have to compete against you when they have their own gig going, but it does happen. It's a terrible feeling, but you don't have to get into it like the rest. Rise above it, Sag. You know what to do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death

The Death card isn't about physical death, but the process of closing a chapter of life and starting to receive the blessings of a new start.

You may be at the end of a journey that you were so sure would last forever. But, people and circumstances change. You outgrew where you are now and you're ready for greater things.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You are an intuitive individual, but sometimes you think too much. It's time to get out of your head, Aquarius, and remember that life is much more than what you have experienced.

Listen to your inner voice. Be open to the fact that the universe will speak to you if you are quiet and daring enough to hear.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

You have been living life on the fly, but now you need a plan of action if you want to build on what you have in mind. You will only make as much progress as you've prepared yourself to handle.

Eventually, you will see that your life has divine appointments with happenstance, but what's significant, you need to pace yourself.

