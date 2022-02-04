One Card Tarot Reading For February 5, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, February 5, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Strength

Your buttons are being pushed, Aries, but no one expects you to be stronger than anyone else, especially during times of hardship.

But, Aries, you grow into the person you need to be each time you face a new experience. In moments when you are pushed to the limit, you will discover endurance, resilience, and courage that you never knew you had.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

No one likes to be a doormat, but be fair and compassionate anyways Taurus.

Everyone is fighting a battle of some sort, and even if they don't share it with you openly, that does not mean nothing is going on.

A person's impatience may not have anything to do with you. So, be patient for you both when needed, as being the bigger person will only benefit you in the long run. It speaks volumes of your character.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Being a good listener is great, but you are a social creature, Gemini.

So, when you share your sense of humor or give others some of your great advice, you are like a light that shines in a dark room, brightening everything wherever you go.

You've had your moments where being the center of attention has not been what you wanted.

It's time for you to break out from your shell and start letting people know you're around to chat once again.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

All relationships need to be 50/50, so if you disagree with something happening in a relationship, speak up.

You don't have to go along with anything that goes against your personal principles.

You can try and negotiate a middle ground to see what works for both of you. If you open up about your experience and what you want, it will give your partner a chance to develop creative ideas.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Write your ideas down, Leo. Don't let a random thought flash without keeping a record of what excited you.

Great ideas come when you are relaxed and least expecting them — while vacuuming, running errands, or just washing your hair.

So, be prepared in advance and have your phone recorder and notepad handy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Why are you in such a rush to 'seal the deal,' Virgo? If this person is going to be in your life, there really isn't anything you can do to push them away. You just have to be yourself and let them be who they are meant to be.

You will find it so much easier to judge their character when you simply allow yourself the space to accept this journey for what it is. Good things take time, and you'll know if this relationship is meant to be.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

A fresh start is always so exciting, and it can be overwhelming, too. So for today, be open-minded to what the future has in store for you.

Don't limit yourself by making decisions that keep you from changing your journey when you need to. This is a time to explore!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Are you overwhelmed? Maybe you have too many things going on at the same time and need to cut back on your to-do list.

It's great to be ambitious, but you don't have to burn yourself out in the process. If you have anything, you can hand off to someone else, why not? Make the day manageable for you as much as possible.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

The day is young, Sagittarius, and there are so many ways to use the hours you've been given. You can create a new project.

Finish an old one. Plan your future, or even start thinking of a trip you'd like to take. The world is yours for the taking, and all you have to do is dare to dream.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You aren't meant to be alone, Capricorn. That's why you feel lonely when you have no one to do things with or talk to.

Your heart hurting is one way your spirit urges you to connect with others. First, find a social group that enjoys doing things that you do. Then, start putting yourself out there to meet new people.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

When you work a lot or recently have moved, it's tough to make new friends. It can take time to become familiar with your new area. But, go out and explore a little bit.

Check out your new stomping grounds to find places you like and can begin to frequent until a connection clicks, and you feel like you've met people you wouldn't mind spending time with.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Uh-oh, Pisces, when a person starts to act possessive towards you, that's a red flag you don't want to ignore.

You need to say goodbye to a person whose behavior begins to show signs of controlling your life. At first, it can feel like a compliment or interest, but in the long run, you'll feel less and less like yourself.

