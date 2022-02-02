One Card Tarot Reading For February 3, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, February 3, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Thursday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, February 03, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

When you finally hit the end of your rope, Aries, you're done.

The conflicts of life, not caused by you but the people around appear futile and impossible to fix.

But you aren't one to quit, but you know when it's time to cash in the cards and move on. Unfortunately, today, you've spotted one.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Be true to yourself can sound so cliché, but the fact remains, you have to put yourself first at times, or else you will not have the energy to care for others in the way that you want to do.

What good will you be, Taurus if you're tired or spread so thinly that you are no longer effective? You don't need to function at that level. So, read the memo, do not.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You need to take a strong stance today.

You might be averse to arguing or asserting yourself, but when it comes to protecting what is yours or the people you love, there's little wiggle room for compromise.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Step out of your comfort zone, Cancer. It's OK to stand in the background and keep to yourself, but today requires you to be in the forefront of the conversation and to let your voice be heard.

You need to show up in a big way, and even though you prefer not to create waves, it's important to do so from time to time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star

You know things from experience, but the lessons you've learned are gifts meant to share with the people who are around you. You do have an obligation to the world to express wisdom.

You might find it easier to do so in personal conversations and not online but when the opportunity comes up, don't let it pass you by.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

It's hard to work remotely, and when you have family or lots of interruptions each day, it can be a bit maddening.

Find a solution to make the work from home arrangement a bit more manageable.

You might be surprised at how easy it can be to solve the problem without too much expense or fuss.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Lately, things have been a struggle, but you've not complained. Instead, you worked hard to move ahead and get things back in order as much as you could under the circumstances.

So, now that all the fanfare is finally behind you, it's time to celebrate, Libra. What will you do with all your free time? Do something fun.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

You may be dealing with a person who hides low self-esteem behind arrogance. It can be so tough to try and get them to see their wrongs, but it's not really your job to prove anything.

Focus on your own reactions, Scorpio. Let their lessons come naturally. Who knows? Eventually, they may catch on.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

After a period of poverty, now you've got plenty of what you need. This is a wonderfully glorious time, Sagittarius.

You need to celebrate your victory. Perhaps it's time to buy a new car, take a trip, or invest in your future home. There are lots of ways to invest what you have been blessed with.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Your intuition is growing more and more each day, and when you hear that inner voice speak to you, it's an important moment.

Sense things that aren't obvious to others, it's important to let your heart open to what the universe is revealing to you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

That long-awaited new beginning is finally here, and you have the world at your fingertips.

You can write your own fate now, Aquarius. No one else can tell you what you need to do or try. You are the boss of your destiny.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

If it does not make sense to hang on to what isn't working then, don't do it out of loyalty or worry about what others will think of you.

It's your life, and you only get one to live. Don't you deserve to be happy just like everyone else?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.