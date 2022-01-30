One Card Tarot Reading For January 31, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, January 31, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Monday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Writer's block or a lack of ideas can be troubling, especially if you're a creative person.

Try to do something totally different to break from the normal rhythm of life.

A little spontaneous activity can really help your mind to refresh and open your energy to new ideas.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

It's wonderful when you can take a walk down memory lane and return to a time when life was simpler.

If you live close to your old neighborhood, take a drive through to see your first home.

Or go through old photo albums and share snapshots of photos with friends and family who knew you when.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Are you overthinking things? You might be prone to wonder about your future and worry about things you can't change, such as the past.

Don't let your doubts about your capabilities stop you from reaching for your dreams. They are yours for a reason, to make them happen.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

When you need a friend and no one is around, try not to view it as a form of rejection.

There are times when you need to be alone in your thoughts so that you can grow stronger in strength and character.

You're more resilient than you realize, but how will you know if you don't have the chance to prove it to yourself from time to time?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

The journey to success is different for everyone. You may not have a vision of your life that is the same as others.

Even though people may not understand what you are dreaming of, that does not make it any less precious or valuable. Your future is yours to define, and this is when it all begins.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

A wonderful female friend wants to be there for you, almost like a sister or mother who shares your hopes and dreams.

You may have lots of male friendships but right now the energy of the feminine is what you need to help nurture your heart and spirit to a place where it belongs.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

The weather is cold and it's depleted you of your ambitious drive a bit. Your desire to stay under the covers and do nothing will pass.

You have to set your mind to get up and start. It might be a rocky beginning at first, but once you get moving, everything else is smooth sailing.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Do you have a budget? You might be overspending and buying more than you need? Take a step back, Scorpio to evaluate the big picture.

Maybe frugality isn't your strongest suit but you might be surprised by how well you do once you know what you have coming in income-wise, and what you have going out in expenses.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Sometimes doing things the way they have always been done will not get you ahead.

You have to break a few rules right now. You know that this path needs a diversion, Sagittarius, so listen to your heart and follow your instincts.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You are in the driver's seat right now. You have so much going for you, and you know that this is only a beginning.

Once you have a little bit of experience under your belt, you'll see just how amazingly talented you are in this area of your life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Someone is being dishonest, and the lies could be due to a secret hidden that they do not want to disclose.

If your heart is screaming not to trust a particular person, it's likely best to listen to what your instincts are telling you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

It takes time to see results. You may not be the first person to see the fruit of your hard work, but when you are persistent and consistent, good things do happen.

The daily grind makes it feel like the end is never in sight, but a few years from now, you'll be so thankful that you did not give up.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.