How Venus Direct Affects Your Zodiac Sign Starting January 29, 2022

We always tend to suffer the foibles of love and life during the retrograde transits, and we are finally being delivered to a new and more stable condition, as we invite Venus direct back into our lives.

During Venus retrograde, we saw major relationship tests, as well as a few breakups.

Now that we have Venus direct, starting on January 29, 2022, we should feel like we have a fighting chance to create a better situation for our love lives.

Venus is our planet of love and beauty, and now that it's back in its power, we will all receive some sort of boon, due to its transitional magic.

Work that we did on our relationship will start to show results, and decisions made during Venus retrograde will feel complete.

We have come full circle in terms of understanding who we are, who we love, and what will become of that love.

Venus direct hits us all personally, but positively. These are the good ol' days, as they say, and it's best for us to take advantage of the good times while they are indeed here for us.

Venus Direct Horoscopes, By Zodiac Sign, Starting January 29, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Venus direct works on your ability to see the positive side to just about everything. Because this is a romantic transit, your love life will shine with new possibilities.

What might not have worked for the both of you in the past is now ready to be revisited, with new purpose and desire. Venus direct prompts you to take chances while listening to your heart.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You really only desire stability when it comes to love and romance, and even though you're a major flirt, you really want to know that your home situation is as solid as a rock.

Venus direct gives you that security, and you'll feel very appreciated and honored over the next few days thanks to this harmonious transit.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If you are not madly in love with the person whom you've been in a relationship with for the last few years, then you'll be falling madly in love with them, once again, during Venus direct.

This couldn't make you happier, as this is really all you ever wanted. Let the days of fighting and bitterness fall behind you. You and your partner are now ready to take on the world. It's all positive.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Because Venus direct comes with such a positive and energetic vibe, you and your partner will feel that vibe and get on board with it.

You're not the kind of person who really wants the entire world; you'd be happy just to find peace at home, and thanks to this transit, you will find exactly that. Your relationship work has started to take effect. Good for you, Cancer.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may have come to a realization recently that you can sometimes be a little too much to handle. Venus direct helps you find an even keel, something to balance yourself with.

You've suffered the effects of your own ego and how it's really put your partner to the test. This transit will help you to back off and let others live in peace. You feel less of a need to be 'right' all the time, and many people will really appreciate that change in you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Venus retrograde nearly made you into a monster when it comes to love and romance, but Venus direct has a way of soothing out all of your confusion and idealistic thinking.

You may even start to care again, and that's what's needed in your life, Virgo. You've been so apathetic for so long that you're leading people to think you really don't care about them, about life, about yourself. Venus direct changes all that.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Venus direct brings you back in touch with what you love most: beauty, beautiful things, and the promise of more beauty.

How this looks is in your choices; the retrograde prevented you from being involved in what you love to do, and the direct motion of Venus is now bringing you back into the fold of what you are most familiar with. In relationships, this means that you will be easier to get along with, and friendlier in general.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are no longer burdened with Venus retrograde as of this day, and it will manifest in your life as the ability to really talk it out with your partner. Both of you want the best, and what you've been experiencing as of late is so far from the best.

Yet, you are both in love and in respect of one another, so you can now try harder to hash things out. Venus direct will absolutely help you in this regard.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!



RELATED: 6 Zodiac Signs Who Suck At Communication

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Venus direct makes love seem possible to you, again. There were times over the past few weeks when you were just about ready to throw in the towel, so to speak.

You figured you could live without love, it's no big deal and yada yada you were kidding yourself and you knew it. Now, Venus direct wakes you up out of the stupor and puts you back on the love line. Get ready for something great to happen, Sagittarius. It's fate.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Retrogrades never make sense to you as they always seem to take you out of your controlled space and plunk you into a situation you don't care for.

Luckily enough, Venus has finally gone direct, which makes life easier for you across the board. Your love life will be more approachable, and your work life will run much, much smoother thanks to this helpful direct transit.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

With Venus direct as our main influence on this day, you, personally, will start to believe in hope again. There really was just so much you could take, and it was seriously starting to affect your home and family life.

You don't need those hassles, nor do you need to have everything you say challenged as to if it's all part of some spiritual duel. Venus direct emboldens you with the power to see things in a positive light from now on.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Venus direct affects your love life and your sense of freedom. How the two work together is that during this transit, you will start to feel much more at ease with your love partner than ever before.

You have wanted to spend some time on your own but were afraid to posit this idea for fear of hurting your partner's feelings. With proper communication, you can not only get your idea across but your intentions will be met with support.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.