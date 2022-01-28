One Card Tarot Reading For January 29, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, January 29, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

A lot of mixed signals can cause confusion, so when you feel as though you aren't getting enough information, see if you can hold things off until you feel more confident.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Why argue with someone who you know isn't going to listen?

You might try to convince a person to see things your way, but if you know this will only lead to more strife and get nowhere, then what's the gain?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

The worst is behind you. You are ready for bigger and better things.

It's normal to feel as though you're still in survival mode, but give yourself some time. Everything starts to fall into place when the moment is right.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Peace and quiet are two things that are underrated. Try to have a little more of each in your daily routine to help you to relax and gain clarity.

Focus is harder to attain when there's too much noise around you. So, separate yourself from the busy haze of the day and try to isolate a small moment for prayer and meditation.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

There are messages all around you each day to pay attention to, but not everyone is worth acting on.

The only way to know what is right for you is to pay close attention to your inner voice.

Be willing to go against the norm even when it feels like the world is headed in the opposite direction. Your spirit is your guide.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

It's wonderful to have mentors and people who love and support you in your life.

When you are feeling as though you're alone, remember that a good friend is only one phone call away.

Don't be afraid to reach out and ask for the support you crave.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

It's time to create and to see the world through your imagination. What do you want to bring into reality today?

How might you make this moment in time easier for you to embrace and to own for what you envision your life to be?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

You have been preparing for so long to be in this moment. Now that it's here, don't take it for granted.

Be willing to step into your life with full excitement. So what if it's not perfect? What's perfect is you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

It's hard to make tough choices. So weigh your pros and cons. Don't be afraid to say no to things that do not make sense to you.

Be fully engaged and willing to bump heads with people who may not like your decision, but have to respect it — like it or not.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

The ending is also a beginning where you get to step into a new stage of your life. You aren't held back by any prior limitations or false beliefs.

The future opens wide for you. You get a fresh shot at whatever it is your heart needs and your soul cries out for.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Emotions can make certain people act in ways that they would not otherwise. Sometimes people do things that they will regret later.

You might be the one who sees the truth because you're on the outside looking inwardly. So, you can warn them, but if they don't listen, let go, and let them learn by experience the way that it's truly meant to be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Even though you may think certain things are outdated and need to change, the world may not be ready to let go of their old ways of thinking just yet.

All you can do is introduce them to a new idea and wait.

You can help them to see that life is more than what they have always known, and you can live your life in a way to model that for them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.